ABP News revamps day-time content line-up

To air six non-stop shows from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, in the wake of changing TV viewership patterns due to COVID-19

As quarantine streaming continues to impact viewership patterns across genres, ABP News has come up with a fresh line-up of shows, in a pursuit to revamp its content offerings.

Traditionally, primetime television hours on the news-genre have been 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm in India. Most channels have historically received maximum engagement & viewership during this time-band. However, as result of COVID-19, most consumers are home-bound - contributing to the changing TV viewership patterns. In fact, viewers are consuming news a lot more during day-time (10:00 am to 2:30 pm), as compared to pre-COVID days, thereby strengthening the reach & connect with loyal news viewers.

In a bid to plump up its offerings in this new phase, ABP News is revamping its day-time content line-up, with non-stop riveting shows from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. In this brand-new portfolio of 6 shows over the weekdays, ABP News is airing ABP Reporter – a reporter-led show wherein reporters set the agenda of every-day news; Newsgram – a unique show covering 4 major stories of the day with an in-depth analysis from the reporters; Panchnama – a deliberation on top news stories amongst 5 panellists/experts and 4 news anchors; Matrubhoomi – a show that presents news of national importance, and anything that concerns the viewers directly or indirectly; and Reality Report – a show beaming mesmerising clips from much-anticipated reality shows like Big Boss, Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi, The Voice, etc.

All these shows have been specially-packaged to accommodate the diversified interests of the Indian viewers. Apart from these new offerings, ABP News is adding great value to its popular ongoing show, ‘Saas Bahu Aur Saazish’, in a special collaboration with Star Plus. Through this alliance, ABP News will be bringing exclusive content to its viewers, integrating the best of news & entertainment.

On this brand new offering, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network, said “The COVID-19 season has significantly transformed the way Indians consume news. Our viewership numbers have witnessed a sharp growth spurt during these times. As our loyal viewers continue to tune into ABP News, the onus is on us to give them the best, newest, and the most novel content. We are extremely excited to be introducing this new line-up, which has been specially created & curated, keeping in mind the viewers’ needs & concerns. We hope the nation will continue to repose their faith in our offerings.”

Following is the latest line-up of shows by ABP News for weekdays:

ABP Reporter – 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Saas Bahu Aur Saazish – 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Reality Report – 3:30 pm to 4:00 pm

Newsgram – 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm (Daily)

Panchnama – 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Matrubhoomi - 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm