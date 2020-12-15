ABP changing with changing times; announces rebranding

The network is looking at an overall change in brand identity with a host of new programming scheduled for all its channels

Amid a host of ongoing debates and discussions on the news broadcasting ecosystem, ABP Network has announced a holistic transformation of the brand, both in terms of looks and programming.

With the rebranding exercise, the network offers to step away from generic-ness and distant feel of a big corporation. “We want to differentiate us from competition and embrace change, digital technologies and evolve in sync with the trends that will shape the future,” said Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network.

Interestingly, the rebranding exercise comes in at a strategic time when the entire news ecosystem is going through a period of churn, be it in terms of dealing with a BARC blackout period or the numerous controversies around news media.

While the plans of branding were underway for a long time, Pandey said, “The change would cater to recent paradigm shifts in the industry and the changing consumption model.”

The network is looking at an overall change in brand identity with a host of new programming scheduled for all its channels.

“Crisis provides an opportunity to do something different. It is a truly exciting time for us after the Covid-19 crisis, and at ABP Network, we decided to take this up as a challenge to embark on a new journey,” Pandey said.

The rebranding looks like a big-ticket investment for the news brand. The new logo for the brand is designed by Saffron Brand Consultants that is responsible for conceptualising brand identities for major global players like Facebook. ABP Network is also moving its base to a new corporate office and studio at Film City in NCR.