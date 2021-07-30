Aaj Tak’s Meenakshi Kandwal joins Times Now Navbharat

Prior to Aaj Tak she was associated with ABP as news anchor.

Aaj Tak’s well known anchor Meenakshi Kandwal has quit and joined the upcoming Times Now Navbharat channel as News Editor.

Prior to Aaj Tak she was associated with ABP as news anchor. She has been associated with Aaj Tak since 2015 and hosted shows like Aaj Subah and Ek Aur Ek Gyarah and the show called, Viral Test on the weekends.

Kandwal has completed her graduation in Commerce from Vivekananda College and MA in Mass Communication from Sri Aurobindo Centre for Arts and Communication.

