Aaj Tak’s Meenakshi Kandwal joins Times Now Navbharat

Prior to Aaj Tak she was associated with ABP as news anchor.

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 5:14 PM
Meenakshi Kandwal

Aaj Tak’s well known anchor Meenakshi Kandwal has quit and joined the upcoming Times Now Navbharat channel as News Editor.

Prior to Aaj Tak she was associated with ABP as news anchor. She has been associated with Aaj Tak since 2015 and hosted shows like  Aaj Subah and Ek Aur Ek Gyarah  and the show called, Viral Test on the weekends.

 Kandwal  has completed her graduation in Commerce from Vivekananda College and MA in Mass Communication from Sri Aurobindo Centre for Arts and Communication.

