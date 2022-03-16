Aaj Tak most searched keyword during counting hours

Aaj Tak crossed 1 million searches on Google and breached the one million concurrent - benchmark on YT Live

Aaj Tak has again occupied the top spot across YT Live. On March 10, during the counting hours when the entire nation was glued to the election results from UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur, Aaj Tak remained the most searched keyword across Google.

As per Google Trends, Aaj Tak had the highest search rank more than the political parties that were contesting the elections. With an impressive search volume of 1 million+ Aaj Tak was trending in top 10 searches (as per Google trends on 10th March). The keyword Aaj Tak was searched for, even more than the political parties including the likes of BJP, Congress and AAP or SP running for the CM’s office.

People searched specifically for election centric news by typing in key word ‘Aaj Tak’ apart from keying AajTak news, Aaj Tak Live, Aaj Tak News Live on Google.

The Hindi news brand was even more searched than political bigwigs like Yogi Adithyanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Google trends and Google search data firmly establishes Aaj Tak’s credence as the most trusted amongst viewers yet again.

