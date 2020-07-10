60-year-old Nanjamma sings title song of ZEE Keralam's 'Karthikadeepam'

Nanjamma, the 60-year-old singer, from the rural innards of Attappadi has for another time made a sensational hit on the social media platform with her singing. This time she has sung the title song for the new fiction 'Karthikadeepam' in ZEE Keralam.

The song also has another significance as it marks the music composer Gopi Sundar's foray into Malayalam mini-screen for the first time. The veteran singer who rose to fame with her rendering of a folksong in her native tribal language for the Malayalam film 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' pairs with Malayalam playback singer Vijayalakshmi in the new song. ZEE Keralam has released the song through its social media handle and it is already trending online.

ZEE Keralam has earlier honoured Nanjamma by inviting her as the special guest to the viral music reality show in the channel 'SaReGaMaPa Keralam'. Nanjamma, who hails from Nakkupathy Pirivu Ooru in Attappady, has been an active member of Azad Kala Samithi, performing the dance and music of the region across Kerala and outside the state. Karthika Deepam is the new serial from Zee Keralam that goes on air from July 13, Monday onwards. The serial tells the story of an orphaned girl and her efforts to outgrow her fate.

Snisha Chandran plays the female lead in the serial and Vivek Gopan is the male lead. Known film actor Yadu Krishnan is making his comeback to the mini-screen through Karthikadeepam.