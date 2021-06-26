25 mn viewers tuned into Euro 2020 for first 20 matches: BARC

The UEFA EURO 2020 on Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) witnessed 3.41 billion total viewing minutes first 20 matches as compared to 1.25 billion total viewing minutes (All India, Ages 2+), said the TV measurement body- Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India.

The total viewing minutes increased by 173% over 2016 whereas cumulative reach per match increased by 46% over 2016. The first 20 matches registered 4.30 million cumulative reach (per match) as compared to 2.94 million cumulative reach per match. According to the BARC, 25 million viewers have tuned into Euro 2020 for the first 20 matches.

Interestingly, Assam/North East has the highest viewership share with 37.7% followed by Kerala with 28.4%, West Bengal with 19.3%, and Maharashtra/Goa with 4% share.

The broadcast of Europe’s biggest football tournament started on June 11, 2021, on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3 (in Hindi) channels. The finals will be played on July 12.

