‘204 TV channels have ceased operations in five years’

As many as 204 TV channels have ceased operations in the last five years due to various reasons, including non-fulfilment of conditions under the Uplinking/Downlinking guidelines, Information & Broadcasting (I&B) Minister Anurag Thakur informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

"TV channels cease operation due to various reasons, including non-fulfilment of conditions under the Guidelines. During the last five years, 204 TV channels have ceased to operate," Thakur said in a written response to the Rajya Sabha.

The minister also mentioned that 228 channels have been granted permission in the last five years. In 2020-21, 22 channels were granted permission. In 2016-17, the ministry had granted licences to 60 TV channels followed by 34 in 2017-18. In 2018-19 and 2019-20, the ministry had awarded licences to 56 channels each.

"As on date there are 916 private satellite TV channels which have been granted permission by the government under the Uplinking and Downlinking Guidelines, 2011," he added.

Between 2016 and 20, the government had taken action in 128 cases on Programme Code violation by the TV channels. "The government takes action against private TV Channels for violation of Programme Code laid down under the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 by issuance of warnings, advisories, off-air orders, etc. During 2016-20, such action was taken in 128 cases."

Queried about the number and names of private TV channels where raids have been conducted by various government agencies in the last five years, Thakur said, "Enforcement agencies under the Department of Revenue conduct search and seizure operation for violation of provisions of the various statutes administered by them, including the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 and Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018."

