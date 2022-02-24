RAM Ratings Wk 53’21-Wk 03’22: Fever FM tops again in Mumbai & Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 53’21-Week 03’22 is out with Fever FM maintaining its top spot on the charts of Mumbai and Delhi. BIG FM stayed on top in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four-week time period for the survey is between 26th December 2021 and 22nd January 2022.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 15.8% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 15.2% and BIG FM claimed the third spot with 13.7%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped the chart with a 23.2% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was at the second spot with a 14.3% share and Red FM was at third position with a 11.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM had a 33% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 25.1% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 14.3% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 26.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.2% share. Fever FM came next with a 13.2% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

