RAM Ratings Wk 45’21-Wk 48’21: Radio Mirchi & Fever FM top in Mumbai & Delhi respectively

RAM Ratings for Week 45-48 place Radio Mirchi at the top of Mumbai and Fever FM at the top of Delhi charts again. BIG FM maintained the top spot in Bangalore while Radio Mirchi led in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 31st Oct and 27th Nov 2021.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Radio Mirchi leading yet again with a 16.1% share. Fever FM claimed the second spot again with 15.5% share but with a slight decline from the last week and Red FM came at third position with 13.5% listenership share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 23% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.5% share and Red FM came next on the chart with a 11.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took a 29.5% share. Radio City stood second at 27.8% and Radio Mirchi was at third position with a 14.1% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 26.8% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 23.8% share. Fever FM saw a slight uptick with a 13.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

