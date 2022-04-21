RAM Ratings Wk 08'22-Wk 11'22: Radio Mirchi holds top spot in Mumbai, Fever FM in Delhi

Big FM leads in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Apr 21, 2022 8:36 AM  | 1 min read
RAM ratings

RAM Ratings for Week 08'22-Week 11'22 is out with Radio Mirchi maintaining the top position in Mumbai and Fever FM in Delhi. Big FM and Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively. The four-week time period for the survey is between 20th February 2022 and 19th March 2022.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Radio Mirchi topped with a 15.3% listenership share. Red FM was on the second spot with a 15.2% share and Fever FM took the third spot on the chart with a 14.1% share. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 23.1% listenership share. Radio Mirchi took the second spot with 13.8% share. Punjabi Fever took the third spot on the chart with a 12.6% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am. 

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the listenership chart with a 26.9% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24% share. Fever FM came next with a 13.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

