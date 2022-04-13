RAM Ratings Wk 07'22-Wk 10'22: Radio Mirchi leads in Mumbai, Fever FM tops again in Delhi

RAM Ratings for Week 07'22-Week 10'22 is out with Radio Mirchi leading in Mumbai and Fever FM staying on top of Delhi's chart. Big FM garnered the most listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four-week time period for the survey is between 13th February 2022 and 12th March 2022.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Radio Mirchi had a 15.5% share. Red FM came next with a share of 14.9% and Fever FM came to the third spot with 14.6%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 23.2% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was at the second spot with 13.8% share and Punjabi Fever was at third with a 12.4% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM topped with 31% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 28.8% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 16.1% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 27% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 24.1% share. Fever FM came next with a 13.3% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 noon.

Share of out of home radio listening increased in all markets except Mumbai.

