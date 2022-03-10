RAM Ratings Wk 02'22-Wk 05'22: Fever FM rules Mumbai, Delhi charts

RAM Ratings for Week 02'22-Week 05'22 is out with Fever FM maintaining the top position in Mumbai and Delhi again. Big FM and Mirchi led in Bangalore and Kolkata respectively. The four-week time period for the survey is between 09th January 2022 and 05th February 2022.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 16.3% listenership share. Radio Mirchi was on the second spot with a 15.2% share and Red FM took the third spot on the chart with a 13.7% share. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 22.5% listenership share. Radio Mirchi took the second spot with 14.3% share. Red FM took the third spot on the chart with a 12.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took the lead with a 33.1% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 26.3% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 14.6% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the listenership chart with a 26.8% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.2% share. Fever FM came next with a 13.1% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

