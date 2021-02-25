RAM Ratings Week 52’20-Week 3’21: Fever leads in Mumbai, Delhi

Radio City and Big FM took the lead in Bangalore while Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata

RAM Ratings for Week 52’20-Week 3’21 is out with Fever FM maintaining its top spot on the charts in Mumbai and Delhi. Radio City garnered the most listenership in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi in Kolkata. The four week time period for the survey is between 20th December 2020 and 16nd Jan 2021.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 16.9% share. Radio Mirchi and Radio City shared the second spot with 13.8%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with 20.2% listenership share. Red FM stood second at 13.8% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 12.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Radio City and Big FM topped with 23.6% listenership share. Fever FM came next 16.1%. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi led with a 26.8 % share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with 26.2%. Red FM came next with a 17.7% share. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

All markets saw more Reach tuning in for this week except Mumbai markets. Radio listening at out of home increased in all markets.

