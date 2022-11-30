RAM Ratings Week 40'22 - 43'22: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi

According to RAM Ratings for Week 40'22 - 43'22 (between October 2nd and October 29th ), Fever FM maintained its top spots in Mumbai and Delhi charts. In Bangalore and Kolkata, BIG FM and Radio Mirchi led respectively.

In Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM continued to top the charts as erstwhile leader Radio Mirchi trailed on the second spot. Fever gained 18.1% share. Mirchi had 15.7%. Red FM took the third spot with 15.6%. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 22% share. Radio Mirchi FM stayed steady with a 14.3% share. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 31.5% share. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 27.8% share. At the third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.2% share. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.

Kolkata yet again saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts, staying steady with a 27.7% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24%. Fever FM had a 14.1%. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)