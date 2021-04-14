Radio City launches cross- genre podcast across its 39 Stations

Radio City has launched an eponymous podcast initiative ‘Radio City podcast’ to entertain listeners across its 39 stations. The initiative is designed to bring newer forms of entertainment. The podcast is being played on-air every hour across Radio City.

The podcast is being aired for 5-7 minutes from 11 am to 5 pm on Radio City and a repeat of all podcasts will be played on Sunday from 1 pm to 3 pm across 39 markets. Some of the podcasts being played in the south will have new episodes every week and the rest will have 3 episodes launched per week, encapsulating varied genres from food and culture to crime, thriller, relationships, and drama. The details about the podcasts are being promoted across Radio City’s social media handles urging digizens to tune in to their favourite podcast on air.

Kartik Kalla, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City said “With India having the 3rd largest listenership for podcasts globally, digital audio is clearly making a comeback, and we at Radio City are committed to investing in newer storytelling formats to keep our audiences engaged and entertained. Our focus for 2021 is to broaden our reach by amplifying our on-air and digital offerings and this is one step towards our goal. With our super talented RJs hosting this interesting line-up, I am certain that Radio City podcasts will provide our growing listener base more reasons to tune into Radio City and I’m excited to hear what our listeners have to say about this new initiative.”

Here is a detailed list of everything brewing in the Radio City kitchen:



Tere Mere Beech Mein: Every relationship has two people involved and those two people have different perspectives on things/life. This podcast hosted by RJs Abhishek and Kanupriya will explore both sides of a particular relationship in every episode.

4 MB Zindagi: Hosted by RJ Sanjal, this podcast will be based on true stories of life events in a monologue format. The content will have a connection to our daily lives along with a strong message to society.

City ka Foodcast: If food is all you can think about? This podcast hosted by RJ Damini will be perfect for you. It will take you on a delicious journey where you will find some tasty trivia and juicy facts about your favourite food.

Kahani Pauranik Bharat Ki: This podcast will have RJ Akhil narrate some of the lesser-known stories from Ramayana, Mahabharata and other ancient scriptures.

Zero to Hero: This podcast will have RJ Vicky talking about interesting and inspiring stories of personalities from across the world who have struggled to succeed.

Known Cinema, Unknown Facts: Hosted by RJ Chiyaan, this podcast will have BTS of various movies, song recordings, etc for listeners to know more about their favourite artist/movie.

Mystery Podcasts: For all the listeners who are interested in mystery and Supernatural stories, this podcast hosted by RJ John is perfect for you.

Mythological stories by RJ Shakthi: This podcast will be around interesting stories our ancient religious books

In addition to these podcasts, Radio City through the year, will be adding other podcasts across various genres. So stay tuned!

