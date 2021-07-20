'Mann Ki Baat' clocked Rs 30.8Cr in cumulative revenues from inception till FY21: I&B min

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme has generated cumulative revenues of Rs 30.8 crore in the last seven fiscals starting 2014-15 when it came into existence, Information & Broadcasting (I&B) minister Anurag Thakur has informed the Rajya Sabha.

After hitting peak revenue of Rs 10.64 crore in 2017-18, the programme's revenue has nosedived to Rs 1.02 crore in 2020-21. In 2019-20, the revenue earned from the programme stood at Rs 2.56 crore. The programme generated Rs 7.47 crore revenue in 2018-19. The revenue stood at Rs 1.16 crore in 2014-15, Rs 2.81 crore in 2015-16, and Rs 5.14 crore in 2016-17 respectively.



Thakur said that 'Mann Ki Baat' is India's first visually enriched radio program that is simultaneously broadcast by television channels. The programme is aired on 34 DD channels and approximately 91 private Satellite TV channels throughout India. It has achieved a viewership of 11.8 crore and a reach of 14.3 crore in the year 2020.



"This has created renewed interest and awareness in traditional radio," the I&B minister said in response to a question in the upper house.



He also informed that Prasar Bharati has undertaken the translation and re-broadcast of 'Mann Ki Baat' in 51 languages/dialects. The pubcaster has created a dedicated social media handle 'Mann Ki Baat Updates' to update regarding issues taken up during 'Mann Ki Baat'. Also, a dedicated YouTube channel has been created to access all the Mann Ki Baat episodes in various languages.



"As on date, there are 100,723 followers of the Twitter handle. In addition, approximately 28,000 tweets for promotion of 'Mann Ki Baat' have been made as on date. The viewers can access the episodes of Mann Ki Baat in various languages and dialects on the dedicated YouTube channels at URL given in above-mentioned table," Thakur said.



The main objective of 'Mann Ki Baat' Programme of the Prime Minister is to reach the masses across the country through the Radio, he stated.



All India Radio broadcasts a weekly one-hour programme based on Prime Minister's 'Mann Ki Baat' titled 'Post Box No. 111' on every Sunday at 11 AM (except that Sunday when 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast) since December 2014. This programme features important issues/topics mentioned by Prime Minister and is dealt extensively, and provides an insight into PM's vision to the listeners across the country.



In addition, on the Second and third Sunday of July 2021, 'Post Box No. 111' features special discussion on India's participation in Tokyo Olympics under the title 'Cheer for India', Thakur said.



In response to another question on 'Mann Ki Baat', Thakur said that Prasar Bharati has broadcast 78 episodes of the programme till date on its All India Radio and Doordarshan Network and also on Social Media Platform. This programme is also being broadcast in different languages and dialects thereafter.



"Prasar Bharati broadcasts this programme in 23 languages and 29 dialects on its AIR Network. In addition, Prasar Bharati also telecast the visualised versions of this programme in Hindi and other languages on its various DD channels," he stated.





Prasar Bharati produces 'Mann Ki Baat' leveraging existing in-house resources with no additional expenditure. In-house staff is leveraged for production and existing translators engaged on assignment basis for language versions. As per the audience data measured by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), the cumulative reach of viewership of the programme has been estimated to range from approximately 6 crore to 14.35 crore during the period 2018 to 2020.

