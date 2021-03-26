ENIL inks agreement to manage Qatar-based Marhaba FM's radio station

Entertainment Network India Limited (ENIL) has entered into a management agreement with Qatar-based Marhaba FM to manage the daily operations of the latter's radio frequency 89.6 FM.



Marhaba FM has also co-branded its radio station as 'Mirchione FM' using ENIL's trademarks as per the brand and content License arrangement with Global Entertainment Network Limited (GENL).



"The company has entered into a Management Agreement with Marhaba FM inter alia to provide services of managing the daily operations of its radiofrequency. Marhaba FM has also co-branded its radio station as ''Mirchione FM'' using the company’s trademarks as per the Brand and Content License arrangement with GENL," said ENIL in a regulatory filing.



GENL is a joint venture company between ENIL and Marhaba FM who is the owner of a radio frequency viz. 89.6 FM branded as 'One FM' in the state of Qatar. ENIL, which is part of Tims Group, provides radio broadcasting services under the 'Mirchi' brand.



Its business includes - providing services in relation to operating and managing the operations of private FM radio stations, organising concerts and music awards, conducting digital operations/ music streaming, planning and executing events, designing television shows, and undertaking other activities in Qatar.

