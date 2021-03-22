BIG FM launches new show with Suniel Shetty, 21 Din Wellness In

BIG FM has introduced a new show, 21 Din Wellness In. Helmed by actor and wellness enthusiast Suniel Shetty, the show aims to up the wellness quotient of the listeners by promoting mental, physical and emotional well-being. Through the show, the actor will urge and encourage listeners to follow a healthy lifestyle by sharing his own wellness and fitness tips for 21 days, while addressing various topics, myths and discussions on common notions. The three-week long show will air from Monday – Friday, 5:00 pm – 6:00 pm in the metro markets, 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm in Kolkata and 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm in non-metros.

“The year gone by has made everyone realise the importance of maintaining overall-wellness for oneself. Today, people want to take complete ownership of their well-being, be it mental, physical or emotional. While they may be loaded with information on the internet about getting fitter but have very little knowledge on the overall wellness. Listeners today have opened up to the concept of fitness and are looking at holistic wellness solutions that counters the perils and chaotic routine of modern living. Thus, it has become the need of the hour to focus on complete well-being of oneself,” the network said.

Taking this thought ahead, BIG FM along with Suniel Shetty will guide the people of India to stay fit and healthy. Through the show, Suniel along with his team of experts will throw light on topics such as how mental and physical health are interlinked, bust the myths around fad foods and diets, handling stress relevance of Yoga, interesting home remedies and much more. He will also take listeners through his personal journey, sharing anecdotes from his life. Suniel will also be seen interacting with other celebrities who have inspired millions and set an example with their remarkable wellness journey.

Commenting on the show, Suniel Shetty said, “For me, overall wellness is of utmost importance and I feel it is vital to make it part of one’s daily routine. It makes me really happy to see that a lot of people today are giving importance to a healthy, well-balanced and happy life. Through this show, our aim is to provide a holistic wellness solution to our listeners who want to take ownership of their lifestyle. This is something which is extremely close to my heart and I am thrilled to helm a show which throws light on different aspects of the same. Also, I am glad to be part of the BIG FM family who have always strived to create a difference with their distinctive content and initiatives.”

Adding on, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head -Product, Marketing & THWINK BIG, BIG FM, said “At BIG FM, our endeavour has always been to curate content which is inspiring and provides entertainment with a purpose and we are certain that our latest show ’21 Din Wellness In’ is the perfect confluence of the two. The last one year has been an eye opener for many in terms of health and wellness and hence we feel it is the need of the hour to address various aspects pertaining to it. Being a wellness enthusiast, we feel Suneil Shetty is the perfect host for the show to throw light on the importance of being healthy through emotional, physical and mental wellbeing. We wish him all the best on this new journey and we are sure that listeners will not only be thrilled but will also benefit immensely through his guidance.”

Taking the engagement with listeners to the next level, 21 Din Wellness In with Suniel Shetty will also be available across multiple platforms. In addition to on-air, it will be available on various audio streaming platforms and smart speaker universe such as Spotify, Hubhopper Studio, Amazon Alexa, Gaana and Apple Podcast amongst others. The show will also be promoted extensively across the social media platforms of BIG FM. Through a series of interesting videos, audiences will get an insight into Suniel’s workout regime, his personal resolutions, food preferences, home remedies and much more. He will also be sharing exciting fitness and wellness related challenges encouraging audiences to participate in. This will also be promoted on the digital handles of the radio network’s partner platforms along with Suniel Shetty’s social media pages. Keeping the ever-growing interest of the listeners in audio, the show aims to stay true to its brand philosophy of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ by keeping the listeners hooked to the radio throughout with infotainment like never before.med

