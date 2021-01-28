BIG FM introduces RJ Aabhimanyu in Delhi as the new host of ‘Damdaar Evenings’

BIG FM has finally revealed the mystery behind the different voices for their evening show in Delhi! The radio network has announced a new radio jockey, RJ Aabhimanyu, who will be hosting the show ‘Damdaar Evenings’ for the network’s Delhi station.

“BIG FM with the new show ‘Damdaar Evenings, will aim to unwind the Delhiites and make their evenings Damdaar with The Powerhouse of talent RJ Aabhimanyu. RJ Aabhimanyu, with his zestful humour and amazing wit, will connect with listeners of Delhi to entertain and inspire them every Monday to Friday 5pm to 9pm. RJ Aabhimanyu is a singer, sports enthusiast and a writer who brings with him a huge fan following amongst youth making for an extremely versatile and talented jockey,” the network said.

‘Damdaar Evenings - Dilli Ke Powerhouse Aabhimanyu Ke Saath’ will feature contests, old Bollywood movie trivia, traffic and weather updates along with a host of interactive and engaging activities. Using different vocal styles, he will also host multiple celebrities, making Delhi’s evenings even more mazedaar.

Speaking about the same, Sunil Kumaran, Country Head - Product, Marketing and THWINK BIG, BIG FM said, “We are certain that our new show Damdaar Evenings with RJ Aabhimanyu will engage and enthral listeners with its fun and relevant quotient. Being a multi-talented artist, he will surely forge an instant connection with the Delhiites, keeping them hooked to the show. At BIG FM, we have always believed in presenting content which is inspiring and provides entertainment with a purpose. Our endeavour has always been to introduce RJs that are relatable and have a distinct voice of reason. We wish RJ Aabhimanyu all the best on this new journey.”

Talking about his new show and association with BIG FM, RJ Aabhimanyu said, “I am really thrilled to have the opportunity to work with BIG FM, one of the leading and recognized brands in the radio space. I love interacting with people and I am excited and eagerly looking forward to engaging with the audience in different avatars. I will try to keep the city’s spirits high with a power packed show and that’s the commitment I would like to keep to my listeners.”

BIG FM had a unique campaign planned for the launch of their new show and RJ which had piqued listener’s curiosity. The days before the grand reveal were filled with excitement as BIG RJs from the capital city hosted the evening show for an entire week. Giving listeners a sneak peak of what was in store, these RJs would receive a phone call where different people wanted a particular someone to be the host of the show. It was later revealed that that it was infact RJ Aabhimanyu who was calling the RJs in different voices. The fun didn’t stop there as RJ Aabhimanyu hosted the evening show for over a week in different voices without revealing his identity, confusing listeners and at the same time ensuring they were hooked to the station.

Damdaar Evening with RJ Aabhimayu is being extensively promoted through digital videos and voices of his different characters across social media platforms of BIG FM. Keeping the ever-growing interest of the listeners in audio, the show aims to stay true to its brand philosophy of ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ by keeping the listeners hooked to the radio throughout.

