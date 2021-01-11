104.8 Ishq FM unveils month-long campaign ‘Ishq Mein Lucky’

The campaign is led by Ishq FM’s evening prime time jock, RJ Lucky

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 11, 2021 2:41 PM
Ishq 104.8 FM

104.8 ISHQ FM kick-starts the New Year with a brand-new campaign ‘ISHQ MEIN LUCKY’ in Delhi. The campaign is led by Ishq FM’s evening prime time jock, RJ Lucky. RJ Lucky also known as Dubguru, hosts the evening show, Monday-Friday, 5-9 pm on Ishq FM Delhi. A popular mimic, voice-over artist and emcee, RJ Lucky brings in immense energy to the evening show at ISHQ FM Delhi. With the month-long campaign, the station aims to provide its listeners with a fun and interactive platform to win exciting prizes.

‘Ishq Mein Lucky’ gives listeners a chance to win up to Rs. 1,04,800/- besides many exciting prizes. Interested listeners can register by giving a missed call on 7290-800-800 or register on Ishq FM’s Instagram and Facebook handles.

Rahul Kumar Shaw- CEO, Television & Radio - TV Today Network said, “As we welcome the New Year with optimism and positivity, we are excited to launch Ishq FM’s first campaign for 2021 in Delhi. This also marks our association with RJ Lucky, one of Delhi’s leading radio jockeys who joined us a month ago. ‘Ishq Mein Lucky’ promises exciting content and contest for our listeners and we are looking forward to some good participation.

Stay tuned to win big with RJ Lucky only on 104.8 ISHQ FM. Do the Ishq Baby!

 

