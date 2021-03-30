104.8 ISHQ FM launches podcasts initiative ‘ISHQPOD’

IshqPod has initially launched 10 podcasts, each containing 12 episodes. A new episode will be released every week

India’s romantic radio station launches its podcast initiative ISHQPOD – a one-stop podcast destination for love, romance, and everything in between. IshqPod has initially launched 10 podcasts to start with, each containing 12 episodes. A new episode will be released every week.

From romantic shaayaris to the pain of singlehood, from planning a mega wedding to meeting the in-laws for the first time, Ishqpod has it all. ‘IshqPod’ has launched the following podcasts:

All About Weddings with Gunjan

Why Am I Still Single? With Hansa ,

Shayar Badnam with Hitesh Bharadwaj

Love & Lol with Shashank

Bachelor Baazi with Shourya

Strings of Love with Shreya

Ishq Jam with Meha

How I Met Your Parents with Sharique

Pyaar Poetry, etc. with Shradha

Ishq Shots with Sumit Vyas.

Rajat Uppal- National Marketing Head, 104.8 ISHQ FM said, “Radio being an audio medium, podcast is a natural progression for a radio brand. The pandemic and the lockdowns have given podcast industry exponential growth in India. According to the Media and Entertainment Outlook 2020 report by PricewaterhouseCoopers, India has emerged as the third-largest podcast listening market in the world after China and the US, with 57.6 million monthly listeners. We are excited to launch Ishq FM’s Podcast initiative- ISHQPOD. With an interesting line-up of podcasts hosted by our extremely talented RJs, we are optimistic that our listeners will be able to explore the quintessential aspects involved in modern-day relationships. We are looking forward to an exciting and promising response from our listeners for our initial offering and plan to add more content to our bouquet of offering in the months ahead.”

Shradha Singh, National Programming Head, 104.8 ISHQ FM said “Podcasting is an Intimate , Authentic and Community driven medium. It is a seamless and organic growth for Ishq Fm to foray into the landscape of podcasts. IshqPod will offer a buffet of spreads on Love and Relationships. We have designed our Podcast Menu keeping different choices of our listeners. Weddings to Break ups , Shaayris to Jokes, Stories to Jamming – We have it all !

The best thing about podcasts is that it doesn’t demand time from you. It can be listened to while working out, driving, cooking or showering. It leaves you with philosophy, afterthoughts or maybe with a smile. IshqPod raises a toast to the growing podcast canvas of our country and we promise to make it brighter with content on Love , relationship and everything in between.”

The podcasts are available across major streaming platforms such as Spotify, Jio Saavn, Apple Music, Gaana, Amazon Music to name a few. Tune in & Do the Ishq Baby!

