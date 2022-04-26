TMYS Review to publish paperback copies from June

TMYS Review, an erstwhile digital imprint of Tell Me Your Story OPC Pvt. Ltd. (TMYS), launched during the COVID lockdown – the first issue that came out in June 2020, is going to publish paperback copies starting from the June issue of 2022. The publishing partner is Readomania, registered as Kurious Kind Media Private Limited.

The June 2022 issue is themed on Beliefs and Social Customs in collaboration with Global South Colloquium, University of Victoria, under the annual theme of Cultural Identity and Ideology. The project is calling for essays, short stories and poems. The last date of submission is 30 April 2022.

TMYS Review sets up quarterly projects to research various themes of academic and social significance. The editorial vision is to curate a unique think tank where literary commentaries by established and emerging scholars from Humanities interprets the voice of the contemporary generation through their stories. Under each project, TMYS Review enables cross-culture and cross-continent learning exchange through a series of panel discussions with global thought leaders. Themed with a focus on culture and women, TMYS Review launches its projects in association with renowned institutions – the University of Birmingham, Environmental Humanities Center (Amsterdam), Oxford University Press, York University, University of Victoria and others.

Readomania nurtures, curates and publishes content that are the choice of the contemporary readers. They pride in encouraging talent and provide a wonderful platform for creative talent. The independent publishing house boasts of multiple imprints across various categories—fiction, nonfiction, children, poems, travelogues, to name a few – inspiring unique and quality narratives. Available as premium as well as free-to-read content across multiple genres, the audience can explore, develop, and even present stories over multiple formats.

Discussing the development, Dipankar Mukherjee, the founder said, 'At Readomania, we believe in bringing out fresh voices and perspectives, be it authors or scholars. This association with TMYS Review will enable us to further our act in this direction and we are very excited about it.'

Dr. Sourav Banerjee, the series editor for TMYS Review added, “The pandemic has unequivocally revealed that though a lot can be accomplished online, there is scope for more depending on how ambitious one is. TMYS review has experienced the raw talent and untapped potentials of deserving scholars who are sufficiently new to the writing world and hence struggle for recognition. We are happy to support their aspirations further with the joy of holding a printed book.”

Says Koral Dasgupta, author and founder of Tell Me Your Story, “When a small dream touches more people, it becomes bigger. The collaboration of TMYS Review with Readomania brings together a bunch of passionate folks who love their work and constantly challenge the barriers. Expect an expansion in the creative and business vision for everyone in the loop.”

