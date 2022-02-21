Print Media: Ad volume per publication soared by 33% in 2021 over 2020

According to TAM AdEx data, the services sector had the highest ad space share of 16%, followed by education and auto with 13% share each

The ad volume per publication in the print sector soared by 33% in 2021 as compared to 2020, as per TAM AdEx data. The data also indicates that while 2017 witnessed the highest average ad volume per publication, 2020 saw 40% decline compared to 2017 due to Covid-19.

The average ad volume per publication grew by 22% in the second half of 2021 over 2020, showing a recovery post the Covid second wave period (Apr-May’21). Due to the pandemic, the lowest average ad volume per publication was seen in the second quarter that includes the second wave period. The average ad volume per publication increased by 54% in the fourth quarter compared to the combined average of the first three quarters of 2021. Ad volumes in print recovered to pre-second wave level during the festive period.

According to the data, while the services sector topped the charts during 2021 with 16% share of ad space followed by education and auto with 13% share each. The top three sectors together accounted for 42% share of ad volume in print in 2021. Auto had topped the sector-wise list in 2020.

Coming to advertisers, SBS Biotech topped the list, followed by Maruti Suzuki India. LIC moved to the third rank in 2021 compared to eighth in 2020. Emami, Titan, Fiitjee and Reliance Retail moved up in ranking to enter the list of Top 10 advertisers of 2021.

Among brands, Amazon and Fiitjee were the top names in print advertising during 2021 followed by Maruti Car Range. SBS Biotech had its four brands in the top 10 list. During 2021, there were a total of 16,900 brands advertised in print. Two brands among the Top 10 brands belonged to auto and education sectors each.

Among categories, retail outlets-jewellers saw the highest increase in ad space during 2021 compared to 2020 with a growth of 54%, followed by coaching/competitive exam centre with 50% growth. In terms of growth percentage, ecomm-media/entertainment/social media category witnessed highest growth percentage of 4.3 times in 2021. This was the highest growth percentage among the Top 10 names.

Furthermore, over 7700 advertisers and 9900 brands exclusively advertised in print during 2021. Tictok Skill Games and Aakash Byju’s were the top exclusive advertisers and brands respectively in 2021.

Deepavali was the top festival with 41% share of ad space in print during 2021 followed by Navratri/Durga Puja and Christmas/New Year with 13% and 12% share, respectively. The top three brands with Deepavali ad theme were Prestige Range, Tanishq Utsaah and TVS Two Wheelers.

