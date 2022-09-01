Prabhat Khabar’s MD KK Goenka quits

Prabhat Khabar’s Managing Director KK Goenka has quit.

In a letter accessed by e4m, Goenka wrote, “I have decided to quit prabhat khabar on 17th sept of this month. I have already informed the management in this regard. I had a very long association with this newspaper from 1989 to till date. It was a fascinating and very challenging journey from only 500 copies to 650000 copies per day. We faced the top 3 dailies of the country successfully.”

Goenka also wrote that he felt proud of his long association with the newspaper and considered himself fortunate to have played a role in bringing this organisation to its present level.

“I am grateful to each and every person who supported us during this most difficult journey as a reader, advertiser, hawker and well wisher . I am thankful to the management for giving us the support to run the company freely. I am grateful to each and every member of the Prabhat Khabar family from top to bottom for being so nice to me. You have always stood by me in the most difficult time. I will miss each one of you. Wish all of you a great time ahead”, the letter further stated.

He was associated with the group for over three decades.

