No IRS numbers: Print advertisers rely on other data sources, past records
The absence of readership data has been a great impediment but that has not affected their trust in the medium, say marketers
Print medium for advertisers has long been a trusted medium with its reach and scope widely determined by the circulation numbers. Now, the last Indian Readership Survey (IRS) took place in 2019. The industry has gone through various upheavals and changes since then, rendering this 4-year-old data pretty difficult to bank upon.
So, what did the advertisers do in this sticky situation? They leaned towards figures and trends based on Audit Bureau Circulation (ABC) data for media planning and buying. A bunch of publishers have also been banking upon data provided by the Target Group Index (TGI) and Global Web Index (GWI) for making informed decisions.
To put things in context, these data providers audit the circulations of major publications in India, mainly newspapers and magazines. They also study consumer attitudes, habits, motivations, and behaviours, while delivering audience information to publishers, media agencies and marketers.
Hence, the dearth of such crucial information is bound to be an impediment for advertisers. Due to pandemic-related restrictions, the Media Research Users Council India (MRUC India) halted IRS in 2020. How have marketers navigated these tricky waters, we asked our industry experts.
According to Shashank Shrivastava, Senior Executive Officer - Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki, alternatives like ABC (Audit Bureau of Circulation) are supply-side tools to cross-verify circulation numbers. They offer edition-wise circulation of the 562 dailies and 50-odd magazines. However, it only helps in broadly comparing the publications.
He further said that other alternatives like TGI (Target Group Index) and GWI (Global Web Index) are smaller data sets, which give broader indicative media habits and consumption but do not have a large sample size, and do not cover the entire Bharat as IRS did.
“Neither advertisers nor publishers have pre- and post-Covid comparison of readership numbers. Without IRS, there is a lot of vacuum in media planning for print and radio planning,” Shrivastava noted.
A senior media planner, on the condition of anonymity, said: “In the absence of readership numbers, we are going by circulation numbers.” He further added, “Many of us don’t consider pre-COVID data as since then there have been a lot of changes. Circulation numbers are available for some of the editions that publishers decided to report and some are not but that's the only data available basis which many of us are taking decision.”
‘Trust on Print Remains’
Despite the absence of IRS data, advertisers have continued advertising on print as the medium is still considered one of the most credible sources of news and information, and print continues to be an important part of the media mix for most marketers.
Rajiv Dubey, Head of Media, Dabur India asserts Print is the most credible medium when it comes to news and information and at Dabur, they have continued advertising with print. However, he believes that as an advertiser he wants to know the current picture in terms of circulation and readership figures. “Newspapers are most trusted, as far as the news and information is concerned. There is still a huge amount of trust there and that's the reason why advertisers choose to advertise on the medium.”
“We have looked at various data points, like for example, our own feedback and understanding of the market. We have also considered the old data but the sad fact is that the newspapers are not able to drive new readership because they are not getting any new users for their product. The publishers fear that once the advertisers come to know that there is a drop in circulation or readership, they will ask for a lower rate,” he further added.
IRS is the only consumer response-based reading statistics provider for media and product consumption across India. It has a sample size of over 3.3 lakh households in both urban and rural areas, which is second only to the census, and it covers over 600 publications and 70+ product categories. It also provides important insights into changes in socioe-conomic statistics (NCCS) and cross-media comparison from the user's perspective.
Asked about the status of bringing back the IRS, IPG Mediabrands India CEO Shashi Sinha, who is also the Chairman of MRUC, said the survey has not started. “Nothing has been discussed right now.”
As per Shrivastava, in the absence of IRS it was getting difficult to ascertain print (dailies and magazines) readership and radio listenership data. “Further, information on segment-level like key markets, demographic segments, population strata and language which is highly crucial for media planning is not available. Hence, it is difficult to do granular media planning and rate negotiations with publishers.”
As for Dubey, there is huge trust in newspapers and Dabur India will continue to advertise for whatever it is worth. “One has to correct the pricing and then start advertising in the medium. The industry should not fear and come out with the data bravely. All players in the business can act accordingly to improve their business. Everything now is so data-dark.”
It is important to note that IRS and ABC are two of the most crucial data sources for advertisers and planners in the print sector. While the IRS survey has not been carried out for over two years, advertisers and planners are left with ABC data, which is also not particularly reliable because many publishers elected to remove their editions from the audit during the 2022 audit.
Meanwhile, in March this year, ABC decided to withdraw the option earlier offered to publisher members for six monthly circulation audits for the year 2023 since it would not be in the interest of the industry at large when few publications opt for six monthly audits and others opt for annual audit. “Accordingly, for the year 2023 and onwards only annual audits would be undertaken for all member publications for the period January to December which would be mandatory for all member publications as earlier decided and communicated to all members,” read the official statement by ABC.
As per the senior media planner, advertisers continue to advertise on print despite lack of data because the medium is credible and there is immediate response from consumers. “While the lack of data affects the industry, advertisers won't stop advertising on print completely.”
Senior journalist Avnish Jain no more
Jain was National Political Editor at Dainik Bhaskar
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 10:12 AM | 1 min read
Veteran journalist Avnish Jain is no more. He was 59.
He passed away on Thursday morning in Indore, as per media reports.
Jain was National Political Editor at Dainik Bhaskar.
He is survived by his wife and son.
Jain was associated with Dainik Bhaskar since 1996.
He started his journalism career in 1992 with Rashtriya Sahara after completing education from IIMC. He has also worked with Dainik Jagran and Divya Bhaskar.
Noted investigative journalist Manmohan passes away at 72
He held key positions in newspapers like The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 8, 2023 11:47 AM | 1 min read
Well-known investigative journalist Manmohan, who held key positions in newspapers like -The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune is no more.
Apart from this, he also used to write columns for The Sunday Guardian newspaper. He was 72.
Manmohan was admitted to the 'All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIMS) in Delhi, where he breathed his last at around 6.45 pm on Wednesday. On Manmohan's death, many journalists including well-known journalist (Padma Shri) Alok Mehta have paid rich tributes to him.
Tribes comes on board as presenting partner for IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023
The awards recognise and acknowledge contributions, inspiring leadership and the remarkable body of work done by trail-blazing women in the advertising, media and marketing domain
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 8, 2023 9:10 AM | 3 min read
The 2023 edition of the iconic IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023 Awards has been announced. These awards recognise and acknowledge the immense contribution, inspiring leadership and remarkable body of work done by trail-blazing women achievers from the Advertising, Media and Marketing worlds.
For the 2023 edition, Tribes has come on board as the presenting partner for IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women. In 2022, the event was Powered by Scibids, developers of AI for marketing. The Gold Partner was India Today Television.
Tribes is a $83-million group of fully integrated marketing agencies. It has been investing in technology that enables customer experience across OOH, Events, Activation and Retail. Whether it is immersive retail experience through AR and VR, or helping brands capture consumer leads and insights, they have developed solutions and platforms that integrate with innovative experiential solutions.
Last year, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBCTV18, Network18 Group, topped IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women in Media, Marketing and Advertising List, 2022. Bhan was awarded the top position for redefining the business news broadcast landscape.
The 2022 edition jury was led by Sam Balsara, Chairman and Founder, Madison World. Other eminent names on the jury this year were Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Vaishali Banerjee, MD, Platinum Guild International – India; Pradeep Dwivedi, ED & CEO, Eros International Media Ltd; Priya Nair, Global CMO, Beauty & Wellbeing, HUL; Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri; Kavita Nair, Independent Director & Board Member, Bluedart Express; Shefali Chhachhi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Hearth Ventures; Sunil Lulla, Founder & Chief Evangelist, The Linus Adventures LLP; Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd.; Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances; Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads Media; Gulshan Verma, CEO, Jio Ads; Gurmit Singh, General Manager, APAC, Quora.
The previous edition also witnessed a healthy representation of women leaders from across domains. The eminent jury handpicked 21 new faces and voices who are shaking up the industry right now.
The number of women on the list from media companies is 13, which is one less than the 2020 tally. A total of 24 names are from the agency side like creative, media, digital, design domains. The remaining 18 are from the marketing background, with 6 of them being from digital-first businesses. Along with the 50 women achievers on the list, the jury singled out five professionals for ‘Special Mention’.
Commenting on this association, Gour Gupta, Chairman and MD, Tribes Communication said, “We are thrilled to be the presenting partners of IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023 Awards. We have always associated with the best in the industry and these Awards are a perfect fit for our brand which stands for excellence and innovation.”
Previous toppers of IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women List include: Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group (2020); Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries (2019), Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Agro (2018), Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director, MissMalini Entertainment (2017), Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms (2016), Kirthiga Reddy, then Managing Director of Facebook India (2015), Rama Bijapurkar, market strategy consultant and acclaimed business author (2014), Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Group (2013) and Vinita Bali, then Managing Director of Britannia (2012).
For more information, please visit:
Leading from the front: Shobhana Bhartia
In today’s edition of the series, we look at the journey of Shobhana Bhartia who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to take on the role of the Chief Executive of a newspaper
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 6:01 PM | 4 min read
In 1986, 29-year-old Shobhana Bhartia took over directly as Chief Executive of the national daily Hindustan Times and she scripted history by becoming not only the first woman in India to take on that role for a newspaper but also possibly the youngest one to do so.
In our weekly feature “Leading from the Front”, where we profile people who led India’s transformation, we shine the spotlight on Bhartia, who is currently the Chairperson and Editorial Director of HT Media.
During her tenure, she led the transformation of the publication from the front. She is known as the driving force behind HT Media, handling the editorial as well as the financial aspects of the media business with equal finesse.
Born on January 4, 1957, Bhartia is the youngest daughter of industrialist KK Birla of the illustrious Birla family. A graduate of the Calcutta University, Bhartia took over the reins of Hindustan Times, where the Birla family had a 75% stake. It was a time when few women were seen at the helm of large businesses.
Bhartia, who had a penchant for journalism, was determined to transform not only the company’s future but also existing notions of women in leadership roles. She has championed many ground-breaking initiatives for the media group.
In 1999, she became the Vice Chairman and Editorial Director of Hindustan Times, moving out of its home market in Delhi to the rest of India. Under Bhartia, the company expanded beyond its flagship newspaper to include multiple editions across the nation.
Today, the company owns English and Hindi dailies Hindustan Times and HT Mumbai, along with the business paper Mint. It has also partnered with Virgin Radio to foray into the FM radio space with four stations and gone digital with an array of web properties like Shine and Desimartini.
In 2002, Hindustan Times became HT Media to consolidate all of its media businesses. In the same year, Bhartia became a pioneer among media magnates to strike a deal with foreign investors. She sold a 16% stake in HT Media to Henderson Global Investors, a private equity company.
She also inked the deal between Wall Street Journal and Mint, which led to a fruitful partnership between the two media powerhouses.
In 2004, HT Media became a listed company, attracting external funding. Bhartia is credited with raising Rs 400 crore through the company’s equity launch in 2005. Today, HT Media is known as India’s largest listed media company.
The media baroness also broke ground in 2006 by partnering with the publication company’s biggest rival Bennett Coleman & Co. to launch Metro Now, a Delhi-centred tabloid. Bhartia also launched the business weekly MintAsia in Singapore in 2013.
Accolades poured for Bhartia who received the prestigious Global Leader of Tomorrow award from the World Economic Forum in 1996. She also won “Outstanding Business Woman of the Year” in 2001 by PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and National Press India Award in 1992.
Other awards include The Business Woman Award, and The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence in 2007. Forbes Asia has also named her among the 50 Women in the Mix.
In 2013, the ASSOCHAM Ladies League also conferred upon her the Delhi Women of the Decade Achievers Award.
Frequently counted among the world’s most powerful women in business, Bhartia also proved her mettle by venturing into politics. She was bestowed the Padma Shri award in 2005 by the former Indian President the Late APJ Abdul Kalam. In the following year, Bhartia was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on recommendation from the Sonia Gandhi-led United Progressive Alliance.
Despite facing some objections on the grounds of her being a “media baron” and not a journalist, Bhartia’s nomination was supported by the Supreme Court of India. She is credited with introducing "The Child Marriage (Abolition) and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, 2006."
In her long association with Hindustan Times, Bhartia has successfully turned the newspaper into a modern new-age product, in design and in attitude. One of the biggest challenges that she undertook head on was reorienting the company to a profitable, consumer-focussed business. She left her mark not only on the large business decisions that changed the course of the company, but also on its editorial strategy.
India's robust media landscape today is the culmination of the grit and determination showcased by business leaders like Shobhana Bhartia. The Indian news industry today stands tall on the formidable shoulders of these giants.
Brands are investing in print & magazines in large numbers: Suresh Balakrishna, The Hindu
Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu, spoke to us about print circulation making a comeback, the group expanding in the digital market and more
By Tanya Dwivedi | Jun 7, 2023 9:09 AM | 3 min read
Frontline, the iconic fortnightly news magazine by The Hindu Group, recently unveiled its new avatar with bolder fonts, and a fresh design palette.
On the sidelines of the launch, e4m spoke to Suresh Balakrishna, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu, to gather insights on the print industry’s overall readership and the advertisers’ sentiment for the medium.
Excerpts:
Has the print industry witnessed an increase in readership in recent years?
The industry has already witnessed an increase in readership in recent years, and the best thing about print and digital is that both mediums are doing well in the market.
How is The Hindu faring in terms of ad revenues?
We cannot share revenues for Q4 now but we can talk about the data for the last few years. We finished at 98% in 2019. I believe that makes us the best-performing English newspaper group in the country. We have had a fabulous journey so far. The newspaper has also witnessed a significant growth in the last couple of years. The months of April and May have been a great start to the year.
How do you differentiate print from other forms of media?
The print media is making a comeback after the pandemic. The weight has been significantly bounced back, and this is a big development for the print media industry. This shows that people still want to continue newspaper reading and continue to subscribe to newspapers. Moreover, we have also achieved the pre-pandemic newspaper circulation target.
How has Hindu been expanding its digital market in recent years?
We already have an established market across the country. Our website and app are behind the paywall. The good thing is that people in large numbers are going for subscribtions to read the newspaper. The Hindu has done a great job in maintaining the credibility of its content and gaining readers’ trust in the market. Moreover, we are planning to expand in the print and magazine business in the coming years.
What are your thoughts on the new avatar of Frontline Magazine?
The magazine is a prestigious product of The Hindu Group. The refreshed look will offer a lot more to our readers, both visually and in terms of content. The intent is to seamlessly merge tradition and innovation to offer a power-packed reading experience and it’s safe to say we have achieved it.
Are we going to see more brands investing in print and magazines in the coming years?
Yes, brands are investing in print and magazines in large numbers. Digital brands are our biggest categories. Moreover, ed-tech and fintech companies are investing in the print media. Technology has provided a great evolution for the print and magazine business in India.
BW Businessworld launches latest issue on EV sector movement
Bonus Edition to highlight India's Super CFOs and Modi regime
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 6, 2023 5:18 PM | 3 min read
The recent issue of BW Businessworld,which will be released on June 17, 2023, addresses the adoption of EVs in the country and the effects of subsidy cuts as well as the sluggish growth in EV infrastructure threatening to further impede the progress.
The issue sheds light on the EV industry's positive side, with over a million EVs sold in the country in the previous fiscal year, as well as the challenges and roadblocks the industry faced in terms of growth on electric two-wheeler adoption following subsidy cuts and its infrastructure. To demonstrate the significance of the situation, the BW Businessworld team reached out to auto industry professionals for their perspectives on the current state of the EV business and the ratio for which speedy investment in charging infrastructure is required.
The Big Bet On SUVs & EVs
In an exclusive interview with BW Businessworld, R.C. Bhargava, Chairman of Maruti, underlines the company's supremacy in the SUV and EV segments of the markets. Bhargava goes on to discuss how they are aiming for a 25% market share this year with SUVs and have a clear intention to create a significant splash in the EV category between 2024-25. He also disclosed that Maruti is expecting to launch six EVs in a span of six years, debuting a new model every year starting from 2024. Adding to it, he also contends that the expansion of Indian car industry is likely to grow as to become the third largest in the world in a span of three years and Maruti will be playing a key part to make this happen.
The latest edition also has a comprehensive interaction with Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director & CEO, Auto and Farm Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra. He highlighted Mahindra & Mahindra's projected expansion in the EV area as well as SUV electric portfolios over the next two years. It involves the corporation bringing in British International Investment worth up to Rs 1,925 crores to invest in Mahindra Electric Automobile (MEAL) at a valuation of up to Rs 70,070 crore.
The interaction also demonstrated Mahindra’s EV journey to be at its peak as it remains bullish on India’s EV future with its optimistic vision for 2027.
The Bonus Issue
The winners of the 6th edition of BW CFO World's best CFO & Finance Strategy Awards are featured in this special issue. The best Chief Financial Officers exhibited their expertise by successfully navigating their companies through macroeconomic challenges to achieve long-term growth and value generation.
Moreover, the bonus issue exhibits the vision and agility of the CFOs to prepare their firms to tackle unforeseen economic challenges.
The bonus issue also emphasises on the completion of nine years of Modi government at office. It features the high moments of Modi government’s nine-year long journey in India, as well as insights from industry veterans and their perspectives on the shifting business and economic landscape.
The issue also captures the essence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s milestones under his leadership in a graphic illustration where his mantra of ‘Reform, Perform, Transform’ has been perfectly portrayed, attracting foreign investors to India and creating new opportunities for home grown entrepreneurs.
Nonetheless, the bonus issue also covers the Indian home décor segment to grow at a CAGR of 6.75 per cent from this year to 2027, redefining the taste of the consumers.
In addition, the bonus issue captures the launch of the fifth generation C-class of Mercedes Benz in India last year.
Read the the e-magazine of BW Businessworld on ‘The Movement of EV Sector and Sluggish growth of EV Infrastructure along with its Bonus Issue Featuring India’s Super CFOs, 9 Years of Modi Regime & More.
Nirmala Lakshman replaces Malini Parthasarathy as Chairperson of The Hindu Group
Lakshman has been associated with the group for over four decades
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 6, 2023 4:53 PM | 1 min read
The Hindu Group has appointed Nirmala Lakshman as Chairperson of the Board of Directors of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Limited (THGPPL) for a term of three years.
She succeeds Malini Parthasarathy, who stepped down as Chairperson at the Board’s meeting on Monday, June 5, 2023 upon nearing the completion of her three-year term.
Lakshman holds a Ph.D. in post-modern literature and brings with her more than four decades of experience as an editor, writer, and strategist for The Hindu’s various publications.
In her years as Joint Editor of The Hindu, she led the re-launch of several feature sections and the creation of new ones, such as ‘The Hindu Literary Review’, ‘Young World’, and ‘The Hindu in School’. She is the founder and curator of Lit for Life, The Hindu’s literary festival. Lakshman has also served as the Chairperson of Kasturi Media Limited (KML), publishers of The Hindu Tamil Thisai.
