Dinamalar starts printing Chennai edition in Delhi

L Adimoolam, Business Director, says the media house had got several requests for a physical edition in the capital

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Jun 1, 2022 12:31 PM  | 1 min read
Adimoolam

Dinamalar started printing its Chennai edition from Delhi on June 1.

The edition has been priced at Rs 8.

“Many requests did pour in onto our website for the physical edition of the Dinamalar newspaper.  It made us ponder a while.  There was a good number of Tamil speaking diaspora in Delhi. Yes we know.  But we are sure that for news we will not be the main newspaper.  However, we realised that for Tamilians in Delhi, are sure eager to know what is happening way back in TamilNadu.  We did a small dipstick study and the results were really encouraging,” said L. Adimoolam, Business Director.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Dinamalar L. Adimoolam print print news print ad Ad campaign campaign print advertising internet advertising print ad campaign print campaign print India print advertising India print media print marketing Mark
Show comments
You May Also Like
ABC

ABC likely to release circulation audit for Jan-June’22 period by end of August
22 minutes ago

Jagran

Jagran Prakashan Q4 consolidated revenue up 4.5% to Rs 424.59 crore
20 hours ago

Taboola

The Hindu extends partnership with Taboola for two years
1 day ago