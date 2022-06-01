Dinamalar starts printing Chennai edition in Delhi

L Adimoolam, Business Director, says the media house had got several requests for a physical edition in the capital

Dinamalar started printing its Chennai edition from Delhi on June 1.

The edition has been priced at Rs 8.

“Many requests did pour in onto our website for the physical edition of the Dinamalar newspaper. It made us ponder a while. There was a good number of Tamil speaking diaspora in Delhi. Yes we know. But we are sure that for news we will not be the main newspaper. However, we realised that for Tamilians in Delhi, are sure eager to know what is happening way back in TamilNadu. We did a small dipstick study and the results were really encouraging,” said L. Adimoolam, Business Director.

