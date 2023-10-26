DB Corp consolidated ad revenue up 13% in Q2 FY24

DB Corp Limited (DBCL) home to flagship newspapers - Dainik Bhaskar, Divya Bhaskar, Divya Marathi and Saurashtra Samachar has posted a total revenue of Rs 602 crore in Q2FY24, growing 10% on a YoY basis as compared to Rs 549 crore in Q2 FY23.
The company’s consolidated ad revenue grew by 13% to Rs. 430 crore in Q2 FY24 against Rs 381 crore in Q2FY23, over a high base of last year, said DB Corp in a press release. Meanwhile, the circulation revenue grew 4% to Rs 121 crore against Rs 116 crore of the previous year.
The company’s EBIDTA stands at Rs 168 crore with a margin of 28% a 1000 bps increase over the previous year. The company said that the print business reported stellar EBIDTA margins of 30%. The Profit After Tax (PAT) registered a growth of 106% YoY to Rs 100 crore in Q2 FY24 as compared to Rs 49 crore in Q2 FY23.
Meanwhile, the company’s consolidated ad revenue grew by 15% for H1 FY24 to Rs 825 crore against Rs 718 crore in H1 FY23.
The total revenue grew 12% YoY to Rs. 1176 crore in H1 FY24 against Rs 1048 crore in H1 FY23. The circulation revenue grew 4% YoY to Rs 240 crore against Rs 231 crore. The EBIDTA grew 77% YoY to Rs. 304 crore from Rs. 172 crore and PAT recorded a growth of 124% YoY to Rs. 179 crore against Rs. 80 crore in H1FY23.
According to the official statement, the Radio segment has delivered the Industry-best EBITDA margins which are sustainable. “With the government-led radio business initiative of allowance of news and increase of DAVP rates, radio business is expected to accelerate top line and bottom line. All our businesses continue to fire on all cylinders and our teams continue the well-thought-out cost-control and optimisation measures this, coupled with our circulation strategy and the growth of advertising revenues have helped us deliver strong operating results for 8 consecutive quarters and we expect the momentum to continue over the next quarters,” read the release.
Sudhir Agarwal, Managing Director, DB Corp Ltd said, “The Indian consumption story is continuing to fuel growth, with Tier II and beyond cities driving the expansion. Over the past few quarters, print media has been cemented as the most trustworthy medium and Dainik Bhaskar has been a strong component of that trust. This has resulted in robust growth in advertising revenues, and we are happy to see that trend continuing.”
He further added that across sectors, advertisers are using DB Corp’s platform for hyperlocal advertisements to increase their returns. He mentioned, “What really enthuses us is that even though the festive season for this year is entirely in Q3, our Q2 numbers have shown strong double-digit growth – highlighting the vast potential of the markets that we operate in. We look forward to a good festive and wedding season ahead with an estimated 3.5 million weddings that are likely to happen in Nov-Dec, spurring the local economies. As a market leader that has been at the forefront of innovation in the sector, our teams continue to work hard to not only maintain the pole position but also extend our reach and improve our delivery. With an omni-channel mechanism in place resulting in eight continuous quarters of growth, we are confident that the next few quarters will extend our lead even further.”
The company said that the print media segment has now cemented its place as the most trusted source of news. As advertisers continue to reap benefits and see their sales increase through ad spending, they are increasing their budgets for Print – creating a virtuous cycle.
It also highlighted that the newsprint prices continued their downward trend in Q2FY2024 and based on their assessment, the company expect newsprint purchase prices to remain softened in the next few quarters. “Our average cost for newsprint has reduced from the high of Rs 63,500 PMT in Q2 FY2023 to around Rs 56500 PMT in Q1 FY2024 and now further down to Rs 51500 PMT in Q2 FY2024 resulting in newsprint cost reduction of 16% YoY.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on

Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Plea against Jagran Media board meeting: NCLT seeks reply in 10 days
The application challenges the legality of the Jagran Media board meeting and all resolutions passed therein
By Sonam Saini | Oct 11, 2023 1:25 PM | 1 min read
In a new development in the Jagran dispute, currently being heard by the Allahabad Bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, an application has been moved against a board meeting convened in Jagran Media Network Investment Pvt Ltd on September 30.
The application, filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013, challenges the legality of the board meeting and all resolutions passed therein.
The tribunal has given 10 days to Jagran Prakashan and other respondents in the matter to submit a reply to the application.
“Let the notice in the present application be issued to the respondents to file their response affidavit within a period of 10 days,” said the bench in its October 9 order and has listed the matter for hearing on Oct 31.
The tribunal was recently informed that the appointment of the Managing Director of Jagran Prakashan is underway and is likely to take more time.
On July 10, Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP filed a petition before the NCLT, Allahabad alleging oppression by the majority stakeholders in the company.
There is a renewed attempt by Financial Times to tarnish our image: Adani Group
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests”
By Sonam Saini | Oct 9, 2023 7:02 PM | 4 min read
Adani Group has said there is a renewed attempt by the UK-based newspaper Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Indian business conglomerate.
In a statement, the group said the publication is “deliberately recycling old allegations to support vested interests.”
Below is the full statement:
There is a renewed attempt by the Financial Times and its collaborators to rehash old and baseless allegations to tarnish the name and standing of the Adani Group. This is part of their extended campaign to advance vested interests under the guise of public interest.
Continuing their relentless campaign, the next attack is being fronted by Dan McCrum of the Financial Times, who jointly with the OCCRP put out a false narrative against the Adani Group on 31 August 2023. The OCCRP is funded by George Soros, who has openly declared his hostility against the Adani Group.
Having failed earlier, the FT is making another effort to financially destabilise the Adani Group by raking up an old, baseless allegation of over-invoicing of coal imports. The FT’s proposed story is based on the DRI’s General Alert Circular No.11/2016/CI dated 30 March 2016. The FT’s brazen agenda is exposed by the fact that they have singled out the Adani Group, while the DRI’s Circular, the raison d'être for the whole story, mentions as many as 40 importers including the Adani Group companies. This list not only includes some of India’s major private power generators like Reliance Infra, JSW Steels and Essar but also the state power generating companies of Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, etc. and the NTPC and MSTC.
It is noteworthy that, in the case of Knowledge Infrastructure, one of the 40 importers mentioned in the General Alert Circular, the DRI’s Show Cause Notice alleging over-valuation in the import of coal was quashed by the appellate tribunal (CESTAT). Further, the DRI’s appeal was dismissed as withdrawn by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India on 24 January 2023 with the observation that “we appreciate the stand taken by the Government in not entering into futile litigation.” Clearly, the issue of overvaluation in the import of coal was conclusively settled by India’s highest court of law.
The FT’s proposed storyline is a clever recycling and selective misrepresentation of publicly available facts and information with a deliberate and mischievous suppression of judicial decisions to arrive at a predetermined conclusion. It shows scant respect for India’s regulatory and judicial processes and authorities. It also deliberately ignores the fact that coal procurement in India on long-term supply basis is done through an open, transparent, global bidding process thereby eliminating any possibility of price manipulation. Tariff fixation by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is an open, transparent, independent process where the tariffs are fixed after carefully evaluating all variables and in consultations with the power generator, distributor and retail consumers. So, clearly, the multiple stakeholders have multiple opportunities to look at all aspects determining the tariffs, including the import value of coal. Hence the question of over invoicing or price manipulation does not arise.
It is unfortunate that some foreign entities like the OCCRP, supported by a section of the foreign media, short-sellers and domestic collaborators, have launched a series of attacks against the Adani Group with the primary intent of dragging down its market value. In fact, these individuals and groups, bound by the common objective of damaging the Adani Group, have developed a playbook which is being executed to perfection by a well-oiled and professional machinery working in sync both within India and abroad.
It is not mere coincidence that such stories have an uncanny ability to appear just before the hearing dates of important cases in India’s courts.
While we deny all such allegations, which are false and baseless, we also condemn such deliberate, and motivated attempts to destabilise the Adani Group. We are a law-abiding company which is fully compliant with all rules, regulations and disclosure requirements with full respect for the rule of law.
Jagran Prakashan dispute: Appointment of MD likely to take more time, NCLT told
The Allahabad bench of NCLT has adjourned the matter for October 31, 2023, for further hearing
By Sonam Saini | Oct 9, 2023 3:17 PM | 2 min read
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was recently informed that the appointment of the Managing Director of Jagran Prakashan is underway and is likely to take more time. The application was filed in a pending petition titled Mahendra Mohan Gupta and others vs Devendra Mohan Gupta and others under sections 241/242 and 244 of the Companies Act 2013 The submission was done by the counsels representing both the parties. Hence, the day-to-day functioning of the company has to be continued in the best interest of the company.
In the order, the bench noted there was a special arrangement made so as to permit the board to take a collective decision with regard to the major decisions in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association as well as with the provisions of the Companies Act; the said arrangement was to last till October 4, 2023.
The bench noted: “Now, the admitted position is that the appointment of the Managing Director is going to take more time and therefore the above arrangement would continue and it is made explicitly clear that this arrangement is for the purpose of smooth running/functioning of the company strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Articles of Association as well as the provisions of the Companies Act."
On July 10, Mahendra Mohan Gupta, Chairman & MD, Shailesh Gupta, Whole time director of the company and VRSM Enterprises LLP filed a petition before the NCLT, Allahabad alleging oppression by the majority stakeholders in the company.
The Allahabad bench of NCLT has adjourned the matter for October 31, 2023 for further hearing.
Sankarshan Thakur appointed Editor of The Telegraph
Thakur has nearly four decades of experience in media
By Sonam Saini | Oct 1, 2023 10:30 AM | 2 min read
Sankarshan Thakur, Editor, National Affairs, The Telegraph has been appointed as Editor of the publication.
Thakur has nearly four decades of experience in media. He began his career in media in the year 1984 with 'Sunday' magazine. In the past, he has worked as associate editor at 'The Telegraph' and 'Indian Express'. Apart from this, he has also been a part of the launching team of 'Tehelka' weekly in the year 2004.
In his career as a journalist, Thakur has covered Bihar and Kashmir extensively. In 2001, he was awarded the 'Prem Bhatia' Award for excellence in political journalism. In 2003, he also received the Appan Menon Fellowship to work on a book on Kashmir.
As an author, Thakur has written a book on the former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav named ‘The Making of Laloo Yadav, The Unmaking of Bihar’. He has also written the biography of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘Single Man: The Life & Times of Nitish Kumar of Bihar’. Apart from this, he has jointly written the biography of Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar in a book ‘The Brothers Bihari’. He has published monographs on the Kargil War, Honor Killing in Pakistan and Uttar Pradesh.
Sankarshan Thakur, originally from Patna, has studied Political Science from 'The Hindu' College of Delhi University. He is also a member of the Editors Guild of India, the apex organization of editors in the country.
Rakesh Sharma elected President of the Indian Newspaper Society
This decision was taken in the 84th Annual General Meeting of INS
By Sonam Saini | Sep 30, 2023 5:27 PM | 1 min read
Rakesh Sharma, Director, ITV Group and 'Good Morning Media India', has been elected as the new President of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS). He has been elected for the year 2023-24. This decision was taken in the 84th Annual General Meeting of ‘INS’ held through video conferencing. He K. Has taken this responsibility in place of Raja Prasad Reddy (Sakshi).
Good Morning Group publishes prestigious newspapers like 'Aaj Samaj', 'The Daily Guardian', 'The Sunday Guardian', 'India News' and 'Business Guardian'. Rakesh Sharma has been associated with the media world for the last 50 years and has worked at top positions.
Along with this, MV Shreyams Kumar (Mathrubhoomi) has been elected as the Deputy President of 'INS', Vivek Gupta (Sanmarg) has been elected as the Vice President and Tanmay Maheshwari (Amar Ujala) has been elected as the Honorary Treasurer. At the same time, Mary Paul has been given the responsibility of Secretary General.
"Industry is making a rapid comeback after battling the Corona epidemic. A lot of work still remains to be done to take the industry forward. I will ensure to take effective steps towards taking it forward", said Sharma.
The following names are included in the executive of 'Indian Newspaper Society' (INS)-
TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range: Sukumar Ranganathan, HT
Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times, was speaking at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference
By Sonam Saini | Sep 30, 2023 1:07 PM | 3 min read
"We live in an age of peak information," said Sukumar Ranganathan, Editor-In-Chief, Hindustan Times at the e4m English Journalism 40 under 40 conference.
He further explained that it started almost around the early 90s, with the popularisation of the internet. "When the internet first emerged, some of us thought that the internet would replace perfect information, we just made sure that everyone got information in real-time," he added.
In 2023 we are discovering that we live in an age of perfect misinformation, Ranganathan believes.
"There is so much news out there that we don't realise what is authentic, what is not authentic, you don't understand the real context. Journalism needs to present information in the right context," he said.
He also shared that we live in a time where everyone is obsessed with digital. "Most organisations tend to categorise journalists as maybe print, multimedia or digital, and they are given certain characteristics," Ranganathan pointed out
Every medium has its unique characteristics and unfortunately unique weaknesses, he said.
Explaining the same, he shared that TV has the ability to show you what is happening. "But TV news is obsessed with big stories, they no longer have range. It means that there are vast parts of the country that go uncovered. You have the same talking heads talking about the same things," he said.
A lot of this is forced on the medium by the TV channels' business models, especially news TV channels. Ranganathan says that in truth, if you look at the entire space, news media accounts for around 4% of the entire industry in terms of revenue. Within that English news media accounts for even less.
Speaking about digital, he said "Every newsroom has a digital operation. There is not too much substantive stuff on there. The business model is based on the inventory model -- the advertising and clicks based model."
There is so much more to journalism, Ranganathan believes. "It is important for big news media to answer questions about scale, profitability and content. The journey has to start from many places at once."
He added that it is equally important for journalists to question why they are doing what they are doing, when they are working in a TV channel or digital newsroom.
"Most digital and tv newsrooms are bubbles in themselves. They have a certain narrative that they believe in and every news that they give you is tailored around that narrative. That is not a healthy place for young journalists to give their best. A lot of people want to enter journalism because they want to make a difference," he concluded.
