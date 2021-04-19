Dainik Divya Marathi Solapur publishes 110-page edition to celebrate its 9th anniversary

The issue contains multiple innovations like an 8-page panorama and French window with content designed for promoting the Vaccination drive which under the current scenario needs attention

Dainik Bhaskar Group has always believed in keeping the reader at the centre of its endeavors. It is therefore apt that to celebrate its 9th Anniversary in the iconic city of Solapur, Dainik Divya Marathi Solapur published a 110 pages special Anniversary Edition. The issue contains multiple innovations like an 8-page panorama and French window with rich content specifically designed for promoting the Vaccination drive which under the current scenario needs lots of focus and attention. Underscoring the commitment to fighting the pandemic and signalling the revival of economic activities, these mega issues help in furthering the trust of advertisers in print media and its ability to reach masses with localized, rich content, making it a collector’s edition for readers.

Dainik Bhaskar Group has strong brand presence in Solapur with Divya Marathi leading among the 22-23 players that are present in Print. Solapur, being culturally influenced by its bordering three States and Agri-dominated economy, is a challenging market which calls for constant innovation to maintain the reader-connect.

Commenting on this achievement during extremely challenging operating environments, the COO of Maharashtra, Nishit Jain said, “Dainik Bhaskar Group always believes in doing something extraordinary and interesting for its Readers, Clients & Agencies and in keeping with this tradition, we created this Mega Edition on the 9th anniversary of our Solapur Edition. Amid concerns over the market situation, lockdowns, this is a great step towards building confidence in the business community as well as the public. This commendable feat demonstrates that print media is still the most trusted medium for readers & advertisers.”

Naushad Shaikh (Unit Head-Solapur) added “Due to the negative sentiments in the market led by the pandemic and lockdowns, it is important to keep the spirits high and revive the market and to add vibrancy, such festive celebrations give a hope of improvement and moving ahead.”

