Dainik Bhaskar's year-ender edition reflects on how 2020 united the world in adversity

While the calendar year 2020 started with news of a novel virus Covid-19, the end of the year has seen unprecedented challenges on a global scale. With the pandemic going global in March this year, all countries faced multi-variant problems in areas of health, trade, education, and society in general. India too faced severe challenges that were unprecedented in its scale and reach.

However, Dainik Bhaskar has always believed that the biggest challenges are opportunities to learn and build a strong foundation for the future. With this ethos, this year’s year-end edition is designed to bring a different perspective on how the year has passed and is based on the theme ‘Kya Sikha Gaya 2020’.

The year-ender special issue of four pages encompasses rich editorial content including, Top 20 learnings from 2020 (2020 ke 20 sabak), special articles written by Harsh Goenka, Chairman, RPG Enterprises; Shalini Bharat, Director, TATA Institute of Social Science; followed by the key feature of the Bhaskar Guide on the 7 most useful learnings of our lifetime as well as highlights from major sectors like Health, Business, Employment, Education, Entertainment and others.

Commenting on the special year ender issue, Girish Agarwal, Promoter Director of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, said “The year-ender 4-page issue is reflective of Dainik Bhaskar's commitment to high quality journalism and providing perspectives and insights to our readers on the events which have shaped our lives particularly during the pandemic in an unprecedented way. It another feather in our cap and we are grateful for the resounding appreciation for today’s special issue.”