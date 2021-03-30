Complaint filed with PCI against UNI news

A complaint has been lodged with the Press Council of India about a news item published on UNI portal earlier this month.

The complaint has been registered by Vishwas Tripathi, Chairman, Board of Directors, UNI (as per the complaint).

In the complaint, Tripathi has claimed that “Pravesh Kumar Mishra, Binod Kumar Mandal, Sagar Mukhopadhyay and Sumeet Maheshwari carried defamatory, misleading, false and fabricated news item on the portal of UNI dated 13 March 2021 against Vishwas Tripathi, Chairman, Board of Directors, UNI.

“On 13th March 2021, a news item was carried by UNI inspite of the instructions to the contrary by the undersigned to Mr Pravesh Kumar Mishra, local management head and defacto Editor-in-Chief UNI and a politician from Bihar, belonging to a prominent National Party and who has fought by-election of Lok Sabha from Valmiki Nagar and he was advised not to release the said news item as it is based on null, void and invalid resolutions. However in connivance with Mr Binod Kumar Mandal, Executive ofManipal Group, Mr Sagar Mukhopadhyay, Nominee Director on the Board of UNI from Manipal Media Network Limited and Mr Sumeet Maheshwari, Nominee Director on the Board of UNI from Navbharat Group (Bhopal), Mr Pravesh Kumar Mishra wired the above said news item stating that Mr Vishwas Tripathi has been removed as Chairman, UNI Board of Directors and further stating that Mr Binod Kumar Mandal has been appointed as an Additional Director of UNI.,” read the complaint.

