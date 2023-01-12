BCCL posts a total profit of Rs 456 cr in FY22

The company saw more than a 39% increase in revenue from Rs 7,394 cr to Rs 5,311.5 cr

Bennett Coleman and Company Limited (BCCL) has recorded an increase of 39.21% in revenue from operations for the year ended March 31, 2022. The company posted Rs 7,394.09 crore in the fiscal year FY22 as compared to Rs 5,311.53 crore in the previous fiscal year.

According to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler, the company has posted a profit of Rs 456.42 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 997.16 crore in FY21.

The group which has a presence across print, TV, digital and radio has also witnessed an increase in total income by 29.14% to Rs 7975.71 crore as compared to Rs 6175.98 crore in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the company’s other income declined by 32.72% to Rs 581.62 crore in FY22 as compared to Rs 864.45 crore in the previous fiscal. The company’s employee benefit expenses rose by 11.4% to Rs 2533.29 crore as compared to Rs 2273.97 crore in FY21.

In FY22, the group's sale of publication revenue grew by 17.37% to Rs 401.58 crore as compared to Rs 342.14 crore in FY21 and the sale of services revenue grew 51.53% to Rs 1012.19 crore against Rs 667.99 crore in FY21. The advertisement revenue also grew by 56.53% to Rs 4352.36 crore as compared to Rs 2780.50 crore in FY21.

Group’s television subscription and distribution revenue grew by 19.99% in FY22 and was Rs 698.92 as compared to Rs 582.50 crore. Web portal and support services revenue was Rs 350.56 crore as compared to Rs 225.94 crore.

BCCL's print media revenue was up by 38.48% to Rs 3611.69 crore as compared to 2608.01 crore in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, TV media business revenue grew 5.83% to Rs 825.36 crore as compared to Rs 779.89 crore in FY21.

The internet business, which comes under subsidiary company Times Internet Limited (TIL) grew by 52.35% to Rs 1772.93 crore against Rs 1163.70 crore in FY21.

BCCL is the flagship company of the media conglomerate Times Group. The company, incorporated in 1913, along with its group companies, has diversified into various media and entertainment businesses: print, television, radio, music, out-of-home advertising, and the internet. Newspaper publishing is its largest business segment.

The Times Group's business strengths emanate from the robust brand image of its key daily publications: Times of India and Economic Times in English, Navbharat Times in Hindi, Maharashtra Times in Marathi, Vijay Karnataka in Kannada, and Ei Samay in Bengali. The group also publishes magazines, Filmfare and Femina.



It has a presence in radio broadcasting under the Radio Mirchi brand through its subsidiary, Entertainment Network (India) Ltd, in which the promoter group holds a 71.15% equity stake.

It has a presence on television through Zoom TV (general entertainment channel), Times Now, Mirror Now (English news channels), ET Now (business news channel), Romedy Now, Movies Now, and Movies Now Plus (movie channels)

