Ads and festivities: Celebratory time for print industry?
With Q3 of 2023-24 just around the corner, advertisers are waiting to go all out with their festive deals and discounts. Here's what the print media players expect from this festive season
As the season of festivities closes in, every advertiser is optimistic about their ad spends, especially in the print sector, which has bounced back spectacularly after the Covid lull. Print promises to be a lucrative medium for advertisers during this period.
Taking a look back at TAM AdEx numbers, during the festive season of 2022, ads with festive themes of Diwali topped the advertising category list with a 45 per cent share, followed by Navratri/Durga Puja and Independence Day with a 12 per cent share each.
Similar to previous years, there is an anticipated significant increase in large-format advertising this year. Clients are expected to witness substantial outcomes through impactful advertising campaigns.
Subramanian Swaminathan, Senior Vice President- Response, BCCL shared, “Advertising during the festive season accounts for a sizable portion of total advertising spends for the industry. Focus on large format advertising like Innovations, Gatefolds, Jackets, and Full Pages, which deliver impact and give brands visibility and recall.”
Newspapers are the only advertising medium where advertising is not seen as intrusive but as a part of the content, said Satyajit Sengupta, Chief Corporate Sales and Marketing Officer, Dainik Bhaskar. "Readers actually look forward to their newspapers becoming thicker as the festive season approaches."
During the past festive seasons, the retail, durable goods, electronics, and jewellery sectors consistently allocated substantial budgets for advertising throughout the festive month. Additionally, the BFSI sector has remained robust in its festive promotions, capitalising on the optimistic retail sentiment.
The BCCL executive shared, “While conventional festive categories such as e-commerce, clothing, F&B etc. will be on print, focus on other categories like furnishing/home renovation/improvement, media/OTT, local retail is expected to be aggressive.”
On the regional front, Onam was recently celebrated and consumers looked forward to offers and discounts from their favourite brands and at their preferred retail outlets.
Newspapers uniquely offer large format advertising along with the opportunity for consumers to pause and go through the content with ease. Newspaper advertising is hence very effective during the festival sales push by brands and advertisers, according to Varghese Chandy, Vice President of Marketing and Advertising Sales, Corporate Publicity at Malayala Manorama.
The ad space increases by a huge margin during the last quarter of the year, making more space for full-page advertisements. For Malayala Manorama, it goes up by about 70-80 per cent as compared to a normal month.
Swaminathan said, “Last year, we witnessed seven per cent volume growth in the festive period compared with the previous year. Also, festive 2022 saw 39 per cent volume growth compared to Q1.”
But in the world of pages and columns, there exist challenges too. BCCL observed there has been pressure on certain emerging categories that are PE-funded. This could be a challenge and will need to replace some of these erstwhile high-spenders through other verticals.
Another point to focus on is that print is a medium where inventory is limited and hence inventory management becomes a bit of a challenge, Chandy shared. It requires immense planning and management to ensure that advertiser needs are met within the space available and on the days when advertisers expect the best impact for their message.
Jagran Media’s Director Shailesh Gupta noticed that there are more advertisers and less passivation in an industry like print as of now. Nevertheless, advertisers have been realising the importance of print and are looking forward to investing their ad spends on a medium that is again picking up pace.
Readers have continued to display engagement with the medium and the sustained recovery indicates the "enduring popularity of print media in India" and also the advantages it possesses, like the ability to provide original and credible content and sticky reading habits. Festivals often provide people with some extra leisure time, especially during public holidays or extended weekends which can lead to an increase in print readership, highlighted Swaminathan.
Print media enables businesses to connect with a diverse audience, leverage the cultural and emotional significance of festivals, and promote their products and services in a visually appealing and targeted manner.
Editors Guild urges the Manipur government to close FIR’s against its members
The Guild also stated that it was shocked by the intimidatory statements made by the CM of Manipur
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 5, 2023 6:46 PM | 3 min read
The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement after FIR’s were filed against the members of the Guild.
The Guild in its statement has said that it is disturbed by the registration of First Information Reports (FIRS) by the Manipur Police against the President of the Guild as well as the members of the fact- finding team that had visited Manipur to study and document media's coverage of ethnic clashes in the state. The Guild also stated that it was shocked by the intimidatory statements made by the Chief Minister of Manipur, Mr. N Biren Singh, in response to the report.
“The Guild would also like to reiterate that the underlying idea of the report was to enable introspection and reflection on the media's conduct in such a sensitive situation. The Guild urges the state government to close the FIRS”, read the press note.
Here is the full copy of the statement:
The Editors Guild of India is disturbed by the registration of First Information Reports (FIRS) by the Manipur Police against the President of the Guild as well as the members of the fact- finding team that had visited Manipur to study and document media's coverage of ethnic clashes in the state. The Guild is further shocked by the intimidatory statements made by the Chief Minister of Manipur, Mr. N Biren Singh, in response to the report.
The Guild had received several representations from civil society as well as the Indian Army raising concerns that the media in Manipur was playing a partisan role in the ongoing ethnic conflict between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki-Chin minority. The Guild had sent a three-member team to Manipur to examine the media's reportage in the state as well as the effects of internet shut down. The team met a cross-section of reporters, editors, representatives of the Editors Guild of Manipur, All Manipur Working Journalists Union, civil society activists, public intellectuals, women affected by the violence, tribal spokespersons and the representatives of the security forces operating in Manipur.
The report was released on September 2, 2023.
The Guild is extremely disturbed that rather than respond to the concerns raised in the report in a meaningful way, the state government has registered FIRs invoking multiple provisions of the IPC. The Guild has already acknowledged and corrected an error that was pointed out regarding a photo caption, and we remain open to further discussion.
However, the Chief Minister's labelling of the journalists body as "anti-State" and "anti- national" is deeply disturbing, especially given the way the Union Government has emphasised the country's democratic credentials as well as the spirit of freedom of speech at the global stage for the upcoming G20 summit. The Guild would also like to reiterate that the underlying idea of the report was to enable introspection and reflection on the media's conduct in such a sensitive situation. The Guild urges the state government to close the FIR’s.
Deeply concerned about deterioration of editorial standards: Malini Parthasarathy
Parthasarathy who resigned from The Hindu Group in January 2023 as Chairperson has criticised the paper for carrying a full-fledged election poster
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 4, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
Malini Parthasarathy who resigned from the board of The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd in January 2023 has criticised the paper for carrying a full-fledged election poster.
In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), she wrote, “A full-fledged election poster made ready for @arivalayam in the pages of @the_hindu ! If this full-page encomium for the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is not evidence of the blatantly partisan bias of the current editorial management, what else is? Deeply concerned about the deterioration of editorial standards at our prestigious legacy newspaper as all pretensions of fairness & impartiality are being abandoned!”
A full fledged election poster made ready for @arivalayam in the pages of @the_hindu ! If this full page encomium for the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme is not evidence of the blatantly partisan bias of the current editorial management, what else is? Deeply concerned about the… pic.twitter.com/crqv1EKNlV— Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) September 3, 2023
At the time of her resignation, Parthasarathy had hinted at differences with the Board, Parthasarathy, in a LinkedIn post said, “My term as Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing ends. However, I have also resigned from the Board of the THGPPL as I find the space and scope for my editorial views shrinking. My entire endeavour as Chairperson and Director, Editorial Strategy was to ensure that The Hindu Group revives its legacy of fair and unbiased reporting.”
Malini had two stints as Executive Editor of The Hindu. Her last stint was from 2015 to 2016.
Venugopal Kasturi elected Chairman of The Hindu Group's Kasturi and Sons Ltd.
He was the founding Executive Editor of Businessline
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 2, 2023 8:30 AM | 1 min read
Venugopal Kasturi has been elected as the Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd., The Hindu Group's holding company.
Venugopal Kasturi was the founding Executive Editor of Businessline.
He is the youngest son of The Hindu's Editor G. Kasturi.
The Hindu Group Publishing Private Ltd. has a number of publications, namely The Hindu, Businessline, Frontline and Sportstar.
ABC reports gross income of Rs 350 lakh in FY2022-23
According to the annual report, revenue from operations increased by 1.21% to Rs 201 lakh
By Sonam Saini | Aug 31, 2023 8:47 AM | 1 min read
The Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) has reported gross income of Rs.349.55 lakh for FY 2022-23, which is a decrease of 4.79% compared to last year (FY2021-22) when it was Rs 367.13 lakh.
According to the 75th annual report released by the council recently, its revenue from operations increased by 1.21% for the year ended March 31, 2023 to Rs 201.09 lakh against Rs 198.68 lakh in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the council’s total expenditure declined by 16.14% to Rs 170.11 lakh from Rs 202.86 lakh in FY2022-21.
According to the report, for financial year 2022-2023, excess of income over expenditure was at Rs. 179.45 lakh recording an increase of 9.24% over Rs. 164.27 lakh in the previous fiscal.
The bureau also informed that during the fiscal 2022-2023, Prasanth Kumar was appointed as director with effect from September 15, 2022. It also informed that Praveen Someshwar, Dhruba Mukherjee, Vikram Sakhuja, and Shashank Srivastava, who will retire by rotation in terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, are eligible for reappointment. However, H. N Cama, Debabrata Mukherjee and Shashidhar Sinha, who retire by rotation, have conveyed their decision not to seek re-appointment.
During the fiscal, the council carried out six monthly circulation audits of member publications for the audit periods January-June 2022 and July-December 2022. Thereafter, in March, the council decided to carry out annual circulation audits w.e.f. 1st January 2023 i.e. for the period January 2023 to December 2023.
Can MRUC find cost-effective ways to resume IRS?
Sources hint that in the next board meeting on Sept 26, MRUC’s technical committee is expected to come up with viable options for the revival of the IRS
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 30, 2023 9:15 AM | 4 min read
For the past three years, the familiar annual tradition of a front-page anchor story in nearly all prominent publications, which meticulously analysed readership numbers until uncovering their unique path to leadership, has been conspicuously absent.
While almost everything else has resumed normalcy post the pandemic, the Indian Readership Survey (IRS) continues to be suspended.
The print industry, therefore, has been running the show without the latest readership numbers.
The last survey was conducted in 2019 with a sample size of 3.27 lakh households across India with an urban sample size of 2,14,000 households and 1,13,000 households for rural.
But how long can it continue to run on this 4-year-old data? And how long will it take for the IRS to make a comeback?
Going by the latest buzz in the industry, amidst subtle resistance from a few players towards the resumption of the IRS, the MRUC board seems bullish in its efforts to revive the survey. The latest attempt was made this Monday when the board met to discuss possibilities of bringing it back and how.
If industry sources are to be believed, the biggest challenge in reviving the survey is to manage the required funds. As per an estimate, the IRS, the way it has been conducted traditionally needs a budget of Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore. The print industry has been under stress for the last few years due to the rise of digital news, an increase in newsprint prices (which has now finally stabilized) and a significant drop in subscription numbers during the pandemic. The players are hence in no mood to spend on conducting the survey - at least not a significant amount.
So, the option before the board now is to explore alternate “cost-effective” ways to conduct the survey. For instance, one way could be to conduct a part of it online. But even that is being opposed by the ‘purist’ lobby, which wants the survey to be conducted as per the old, tried and trusted methodology.
Sources have hinted that in the next board meeting on September 26, the MRUC technical committee is expected to come up with viable options that are acceptable to all parties, leading to the possible revival of the IRS.
Pointing out the other challenge, a senior executive said, “The process of the survey is so long and detailed that even if MRUC finds a solution in the next month or so, the survey will not be ready before the next year. This means, in all, there will be four years without a measurement.”
Is this delay deliberate?
Talking on the condition of anonymity, another senior executive hinted that the delays are deliberate as the print industry fears a measurement may go against it.
“The prevailing notion suggests that publishers might be deliberately evading participation in the survey due to concerns about a potential downward trend in print readership. This apprehension stems from the broader shifts in media consumption patterns that have been witnessed in the recent years,” he added.
The rise of digital media platforms and the widespread accessibility of online content have undoubtedly influenced how people consume information and news.
The 2019 survey, which is pre-Covid, had indicated a drop in print readership numbers. This gap is expected to have widened significantly post the pandemic.
“Participating in a readership survey, especially after a hiatus caused by the pandemic, could entail revealing statistics that reflect a decline in print readership figures. This, in turn, could fuel concerns about the long-term viability of print publications in an era dominated by digital channels. Publishers might fear that such data could be used against them in negotiations with advertisers, potentially affecting their ability to secure advertising revenue,” the senior executive further said.
Meanwhile, there are other stakeholders who believe that measurement is important and it is only when they will have these numbers that they will be in a better position to negotiate. “Due to the lack of available statistical data, the print industry has found itself at a disadvantage when it comes to engaging in negotiations with advertisers. Without the essential numerical insights provided by readership surveys and other metrics, the industry has been grappling with a significant informational gap,” claimed a publisher.
Advertisers on the other hand are pushing for data. “In normal circumstances, advertisers rely heavily on data such as readership numbers, audience demographics, and engagement metrics to make informed decisions about where to allocate their advertising budgets,” shared an advertiser.
All eyes are now on MRUC’s tech committee to see how they will resolve the IRS issue, and pave way for the survey’s revival.
Dainik Jagran receives flak for 'fake news'
The news was labelled ‘fake’ by PiB Fact Check’s Twitter page
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Dainik Jagran has come under criticism for a front-page article titled ‘Bharat ne Pakistan par fir ki surgical strike’ in their Tuesday edition. The news report, reported by Gagan Kohli, later turned out to be fake.
The news was labelled as ‘fake’ by PiB Fact Check’s Twitter page.
.@JagranNews द्वारा दावा किया गया है कि भारत ने पाकिस्तान पर फिर से सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 22, 2023
✔️यह दावा गलत है।
✔️21 अगस्त को जनरल एरिया हमीरपुर में घुसपैठ की कोशिश को सेना द्वारा नाकाम किया गया था जिसका विवरण @prodefencejammu ने मीडिया के साथ साझा किया था। pic.twitter.com/CDG4I6TzpQ
The news report received a lot of criticism from netizens.
“The Indian Army has DENIED the story. Question here is how did Dainik Jagran publish a totally FICTITIOUS news item!! Shocking!”, a media person tweeted.
Dainik Jagran, one of the largest circulated Hindi dailies, has put out a story of “another surgical strike” on Pakistan by Indian Army.— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) August 22, 2023
The Indian Army has DENIED the story.
Question here is how did Dainik Jagran publish a totally FICTITIOUS news item!! Shocking! pic.twitter.com/IFIdcM9gr0
Another user tweeted, “Today morning Dainik Jagran published a fake news regarding a Surgical Strike. Lets see what next???”
https://x.com/dharam45351/
https://x.com/joshiji_/status/
Good News: Fall in newsprint price raises print industry's hopes of better profits
Industry players say the reduction in newsprint cost to $600 will provide a favourable position and enhance their financial outlook, but the benefits will be seen only by next quarter
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 22, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
With newsprint costs softening drastically from around $760 to $670 per metric tonne in the last four months, the print sector is hopeful to see a good profit jump in the coming quarters.
The print industry feels that this reduction in cost will provide a favourable position and enhance their financial outlook for the future. Speaking to exchange4media, Matrubhumi Group’s Managing Director Shreyams Kumar said that the price has come to around $575-$600 per metric tonne and it might come down further but the benefit in profit will be seen only by next quarter.
He also said that India is not manufacturing enough newsprint for the market.
“Mills are reducing their capacity and shutting down machines. Logistics are not fully supportive. As per the current market scenario, there is some improvement in the profit but not a big one. If prices further go down, it will immensely help. The prices had reached an unrealistic peak of over $1000 last fiscal. It will take one more quarter to get the full benefit of the price drop,” Kumar said.
The price of newsprint touched an all-time high of $1000/tonne during the last financial year. It came down by nearly 30% by the end of Q4 FY 2022-23. Industry experts say reduced global demand for the paper has led to the reduction in price.
According to the Q1 FY24 Earnings Call of Dainik Bhaskar (DB) Group, the average cost of newsprint has dropped from the previous high of Rs 63,500 ($764) per metric ton in Q2 FY 2023 to around Rs 56,600 ($674) per metric ton in Q1 FY 2024. DB Group also reported that its total revenue grew by 15% Y-o-Y to Rs 5,736 million as against Rs 4,994 million in Q1 FY 2023 and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew by 84% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,359 million versus Rs 738 million in Q1 FY 2023 on account of “impressive revenue growth as well as continued cost control, including softening of newsprint prices.” It said that due to the drop in paper prices, the EBITDA margin expanded by an impressive 900 basis points to 24% in Q1 FY24 from 15% in Q1 FY23. PAT (profit after tax) for the quarter grew by 154% to INR Rs 788 million versus INR Rs 310 million in Q1 FY 2023.
According to Amit Chopra, Joint MD of Punjab Kesari, which consumes about 30-32000 tonnes of newsprint every year, the cost of newsprint is currently under $600 per metric tonne but the revenues are only decent as of now as other costs like manpower have gone up.
“Profits will improve slightly with the cost of newsprint coming down but dollar price has also gone up. Also, compared to the last quarter, there is not much difference when it comes to revenue and profit. In the coming quarters, we hope the price goes down even more so that we see better numbers. We have to wait and watch,” Chopra said.
In its Q1 FY24 earnings call, HT Media’s Group CFO Piyush Gupta said the pulp prices and newsprint prices have been coming down for 3-4 months and profit margin will start expanding now.
“The pulp prices and the newsprint prices have been coming down for 3-4 months and we don't go very long in a commodity cycle which is coming down. We don't stock very long inventory, but you know, our inventory prices will, in production, start coming down now, so you will see the margin expanding from here on, and we are not sitting on a very long inventory pile as well,” Gupta said.
Jagran Prakashan Ltd also said that it expects improved revenues particularly in H2 benefitting from lower inflation, increased government spend and “improved profits due to increased revenues coupled with newsprint cost savings due to moderation in prices which is not yet fully reflected in operating results.”
The media houses maintained that the full benefit of reduced newsprint prices is yet to be reflected in margins.
According to industry experts, in the last four-five years, the cost of newsprint has gone up by nearly 90%. The top price for newsprint for 2022 was $1000/tonne, up from $450/tonne in Jan-March 2021.
