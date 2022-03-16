ZEE Media aims to add 1 bn digital users in 3 years: Subhash Chandra

As per media networks, the Essel Group Chairman has said that the Group is focusing on monetising digital content

Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra has said that ZEE Media's digital platforms aim to add 1 billion users in the next three years, media networks have reported.

The Group is now focusing on monetising digital content, Chandra has said.

We had reported in August last year that Chandra's next venture would be in the video space in the digital ecosystem.

On the ZEEL-Sony merger, he has confirmed that the processes are moving in the right direction and that the merger will be completed after regulatory acceptances.

Chandra has also said that the business environment in he country was "quite positive" and the group was working on "many fronts".

He has also asserted that the Group will soon come up with something new in the technology front.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)