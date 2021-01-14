Will brand Hrithik work its magic for 'Fighter' promotions?

e4m spoke to brand industry experts to understand how the Bollywood star's brand affinity will increase during the promotions leading to the film

On the occasion of the superstar Hrithik Roshan’s 47th Birthday, he along with his co-star Deepika Padukone announced the launch of their new film ‘Fighter.’ The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on September 30, 2022. Ahead of the announcement, Deepika and Hrithik had teased fans about the film by building up curiosity on the social media platform Twitter.

When Hrithik wished his co-star Deepika on Twitter on 5th January 2021, the actress hinted about a double celebration on the 10th of January replying:

Err....or Two!??? #double #celebration https://t.co/X3sRX5rG3j

— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 10, 2021

After which Hrithik Roshan replied with a silence emoji:

? https://t.co/yayhCQs4LP

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

This curated curiosity and excitement for the main announcement was on Sunday, 10th January 2021, after which Hrithik treated his fans with the film's trailer:

Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride. pic.twitter.com/gaqv53xbO9 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) January 10, 2021

The new film ‘Fighter’ will be Hrithik’s comeback to the Box office after his high earning films WAR and Super 30 in 2019. This film is not just a comeback for Hrithik but will also be the first time the power-duo couple will be featured globally.

The Bollywood Star has a list of the marquee brands in his kitty which are Free Fire, a first of its kind mobile game; Beardo, a millennial men’s grooming brand; Rado, a super-luxe and ultra-premium watch brand; Zebronics, a youth-based mobile and lifestyle accessories brand; Paragon, a super massy men’s footwear brand; and Mountain Dew, the beverage brand which was listed as the best TVC of 2020. The star has a long-standing association with a few of them.

With the launch of his new film, Brands will be able to leverage their products and services as it has been a while since fans have seen him on screen and there is a pent up excitement for the new movie ‘Fighter’.

e4m spoke to brand industry experts to understand how the Bollywood star's brand affinity will increase during the promotions leading to the film.

According to Ad industry expert Raghu Bhat, Founder Director, Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, the ‘Hrithik Roshan’ brand needs a reboot. Bhat remarked, “In the last few years, he has been in the news for the wrong reasons. However, he is a big star with a loyal following. The best way to refresh the brand is to go back to the basics of what made the brand successful with good performances and powerful stories. Announcing a film after a long time will help cater to latent demand. Using his birthday to time the announcement is also a good idea as it reinforces the emotional connection with his fans and grabs a lot of eyeballs.”

Sharing his perspective on the amplification of brand Hrithik, Sameer Makani, Managing Director, and Co-Founder, Makani Creatives commented, "Many brands choose their ambassador considering the box office success of the actor/actress. For Hrithik, it is his personality and the aura that transcends his work profile. He has been a consistent performer over the years and his films have dominated the box-office for the past years. He has already established a loyal fan base and is a brand in himself. With his new movie coming after a considerable break, fans are in anticipation. Hence the response is likely to be positive."

Manesh Swamy, VP-Creative, Logicserve Digital says, “Hrithik Roshan has always been particular about his movies or ad film selection. He has been seen steadily growing on the brand endorsement 2020 charts with Mountain Dew, Whitehat Jr, and Tata motors in his kitty. His upcoming film ‘Fighter’ looks like a mainstream Bollywood film with a decent crew at the helm. I’m sure during the promotions of the film, brands would want to leverage Hrithik’s persona and reach out to the masses for their advantage. With the great bonus of having Deepika Padukone as the female lead in the film, it will undoubtedly attract viewers. It will be good to see a brand roping in both the star leads to form interesting chemistry between the leads and the brand. I am sure this will definitely be worth the buzz.”

Talking about Hrithik’s brand appeal with viewers, Archana Malpani, Associate Director, New Business, TheSmallBigIdea shared, “People have always loved Hrithik in superhero roles. Topping that with a sense of patriotism, in a film like ‘Fighter’ is certainly a winner. There is a sense of trueness that gets attached to ones’ image when they play characters that are crafted in patriotic spirit - which becomes essential for brands and audiences today.”

On a parting note, Malpani concluded by saying, “For an actor like Hrithik Roshan, being away can act as a great accelerator – as people do not want to miss out on you. This time the comeback is with Deepika Padukone, it sure will accentuate conversations around seeing the pair for the first time together, thus only amplifying his brand presence.”

