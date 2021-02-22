Video: PMAR 2021: '26% growth estimated for 2021 as market set to bounce back'

Watch Sam Balsara, Chairman and Managing Director, Madison World, presenting the highlights of the PMAR 2021

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 22, 2021 8:23 AM
Sam Balsara

The Pitch Madison Advertising Report, 2021 has predicted a 26% growth for ADEX in 2021, bringing advertising expenditure to Rs. 68,325 crore, similar to 2019 levels. After a particularly dull year, commercial activities have made a comeback with the report pegging India as the fastest-growing advertising market in the world followed by UK (14.7%) and Australia (13.2%) going by WARC estimate of growth of global markets.

While unveiling the report, Sam Balsara, Chairman and Managing Director, Madison World, while unveiling the report, said: “Last year COVID-19 caused havoc to our economy; it is no surprise that ADEX could not remain insulated, it dropped by 20% in 2020 over 2019. Also, almost 1/3rd of the traditional ADEX got wiped off in 2020, i.e. it dropped by 29 per cent compared to 2019. COVID-19 damage to Print has been massive and it has seen degrowth of 41% losing Rs. 8,120 crore out of the total Rs. 13,450 crore that ADEX lost. On the other hand, TV got an ego boost with TV’s share of ADEX increasing to 42% from 37% in 2019. Digital was the only medium to have witnessed a positive growth in 2020, Digital ADEX has grown by 10% to reach 17000 cr. We do not expect Cinema, Radio, and OOH to return to their 2019 levels."

Watch the video for the complete breakdown of the comprehensive report and its highlights as shared by Sam Balsara.

