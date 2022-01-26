Veteran journalist Jagjit Singh Dardi to be conferred with Padma Shri

He will be awarded for his dedicated services in national integration and exemplary contribution in the field of media & education.

Veteran journalist and noted educationist Jagjit Singh Dardi, who is the Editor-in-Chief, Chardikala, and Chairman of Sri Guru Harkrishan Public Schools & Chardilkla Time TV, will be conferred with Padma Shri Award.

Dardi began his career in his teens for the creation of Punjabi-speaking state. He courted arrest on June 22, 1960, for his participation in Punjabi Suba Movement from Dukhniwran Sahib at the age of 12 years.

He will be awarded for his dedicated services in national integration, communal harmony, exemplary contribution in the field of media, education and promotion of Punjabi language, culture and heritage.





