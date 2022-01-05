Trends that will define television, print & radio in 2022

Two years is generally too short a period for any cycle of change to manifest itself, hold sway and finally become permanent. COVID-19 has defied that trend. The new normal that the pandemic has set off in the ecosystem in which brands, businesses and consumers operate reinforced itself in a fast-forward mode in 2021.

The world went into an overdrive to pin down the virus, taking a two-pronged approach. First was to defeat the virus clinically. The second step was to circumvent the impact of the pandemic and carry on with business as usual. The trials and tribulations of brands and businesses to innovate, sometimes to the extent of reinventing, in order to stay afloat gave way to a set of clear directions to acquire consumers or warm up to their preferences.

We are likely to see deeper integration of technology and creativity in the year ahead. Unlike the great surge in resignations in 2021, the New Year will see a revival of sorts in terms of focus on nurturing talent and creativity.

At the peak of the pandemic, when brands scurried for the cover of digitization, the only belief that guided them was to stay connected with their consumers. After almost two years since their digital adoption, the same is no more about brand recall but about completing the customer journey through the marketing funnel. The New Year is set to optimize that journey with the focus on hyper-personalization — be it through AI-driven applications for better customer experience, through micro-influencers or vernacular content. The New Year will also bring clarity in how META will blow the brand bugle.

It will be interesting to see how brands and marketers do the trick — whether they use technology or creative content — and succeed in winning over consumers in a world where to call it competitive is an understatement.

TELEVISION TRENDS

The transmedia narrative of TV content is likely to grow further in 2022. Despite the content multiverse, the traditional TV is going to stay the dominant source of entertainment. Content creators will be ever more under pressure to churn out closer-to-life stories for building authentic connections with the audience.

Anshul Ailawadi, Business Head – Youth, Music and English Entertainment, Viacom18

“While 2021 was about showing steadfastness and staying optimistic, 2022 will witness greater emphasis on ‘transmedia storytelling’ or offering a ‘story experience’ across multiple touchpoints and platforms. Our own experiment with MTV’s marquee property Splitsvilla – where we created a spinoff ‘Wild Villa’ for Voot Select subscribers and entered into a partnership with a social media platform — is a case in point. The best way for an IP owner to grow and leverage the fandom of their properties is to give everyone, everywhere a chance to engage with the story and its characters. With numerous media consumption habits, targeting younger generations via multi-platform content will become a norm. Digital natives live and breathe digital media and recognizing this unique mode of existence will create engaging forms of narratives for a growing ‘digitally ambidextrous’ audience.”

Punit Misra, President – Content & International Markets, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

“It’s an ‘And’ not an ‘OR’ world. TV will remain a trusted medium with high share of watch time, while overall video consumption will continue to expand substantially with the digital content in a multi-screen video verse.

Staying relevant in a complex content multiverse will require greater connect with ever-demanding viewers. To this end, the Zee ‘Soul to Screen’ approach empowers creators to immerse themselves in, and draw inspiration from the consumer world as they take creative leaps on stories and characters. The enduring quest of the content world, to be recognised as an industry in all senses of the word, will finally ensue with the evolution and coming of age of the digital content ecosystem in the next few years.”

PRINT TRENDS

The large print media houses underwent structural changes as they hunkered down to circumvent the impact of the pandemic. Amid the disruption, the vernacular and regional players expect stronger growth, banking on the aspirations of brands to expand footprints into smaller towns in the heartland of India.

Karan Darda, Executive Director & Editorial Director, Lokmat Media Group

“If we were to analyze the e-commerce sales data that has emerged during Diwali, a very high percentage, around 60% plus business, has actually come from tier-II and tier-III towns. So, as the aspirations of consumers grow, we clearly see advertisers also trying to address this market by going hyperlocal. Going forward, this trend is set to become even stronger. We also see brands increasingly combining both digital and print to actually come back with campaigns that are stronger, more immersive and are able to layer out different segments in the target audience. So, we see one platform actually complementing the other rather than being in competition with each other.”

Sudeep Kumar, General Manager, Media solutions (Print), Mathrubhumi Group

“With newspaper advertisements getting back on track to its revival, the year 2022 will be a year of robust growth in all India phenomena, which will experience growth in ad spends. The brands targeting rural India will remain reasonably protected from the pandemic, and demand in those markets will also be fairly sustainable. Categories like real estate, automobiles, education, healthcare, mobile apps, e-commerce will be the major drivers of growth.”

RADIO TRENDS

The association among advertisers, marketers and radio is set to be stronger and richer in the New Year as brands foray into tier-III and -IV cities. The year 2022 is going to see greater demand for the hyperlocal-reach and solution-driven fresh content that Radio can offer.

Kartik Kalla- EVP, Chief Creative Officer, Radio City

“The radio industry is built on a culture of creativity and dynamism. The sector will continue to connect with listeners in new and innovative ways in 2022, which include creating content that reflects well with the needs of consumers. The ‘RJ influencers’ trend will also take over, with brands swiftly realising the amount of trust and credibility brought in by radio stalwarts. Furthermore, collaborations in the creative space will be an all-time high, with content creators and RJs coming together to bring listeners’ fresh content.”

Preeti Nihalani, Chief Business and Revenue Officer, ENIL, Mirchi

“Brands are increasingly asking channels to provide more than just plain vanilla FCT campaigns; clients will continue to demand a solution-driven approach to their marketing problems. Ordinary FCT campaigns are out of fashion now. Mirchi has witnessed that more and more brands are interested in storytelling and building authentic connections with their audiences. Clients are increasingly using radio’s strength to reach the audiences using their local languages. Ads are no longer made in Hindi or English only. Combined with the clients’ demand to utilize our RJs’ social media handles to communicate the message, hyperlocal communication becomes easier to achieve.”

Sunil Kumaran, Country Head, Thwink BIG

“Radio is expected to see increased offerings in audio and voice services, as consumers evolve to newer formats and platforms like smart speakers, connected devices or voice-enabled commerce. The industry will also grow in tier-III and tier-III cities and utilize strong regional presence and understanding of local insights. The ‘narrowcasting’ of content will help them provide more deeply engaged communities across various interest areas as advertisers move from buying ‘platforms’ to buying ‘audiences’.”

B Surendar, Chief Operating Officer and Director, Red FM Network

“From a pure content perspective, efforts of radio players to achieve a fine balance between providing hi-quality entertainment and info, which empowers society, will continue in 2022 as well particularly in the light of a renewed threat to normal life and business posed by the new variant. Going beyond radio and synergizing our audio and creative capabilities to excel on other platforms like BT, Digital, OTT, and opportunities like podcasting would be a critical priority going forward in year 2022!”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)