Tips Music strikes multi-year licensing deal with ShareChat & Moj

Tips Music has announced a multi-year licensing deal with ShareChat and Moj. The deal, one of the largest music deals announced this year by the company, has further signified the importance of music-related content in the short video apps ecosystem.



The partnership will allow the 340 million active users, on both ShareChat and Moj, access to not only Tip’s latest upcoming music content but its massive catalogue of Indian music to create their own short video content using the in-app library. The robust music library offers thousands of songs in diverse Indian languages like Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Marathi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Bhojpuri across genres like film or non-film songs, devotional music, ghazals, and indie-pop.



Elaborating further about the partnership, Kumar Taurani, Chairman & Managing Director, Tips Industries Ltd., said, “It’s been a pleasure continuing our collaboration with ShareChat and Moj. They are an amazing team and really have established themselves in such a short time frame. With this partnership, both the companies will continue to grow side by side and open possibilities for creators and users to explore their creativity.”



Commenting on the deal, Berges Y. Malu, Sr. Director, Music Partnerships, ShareChat & Moj, said, “Our multi-year deal with Tips Music is a key part of our strategy to be an ally of the music industry and a signal of our increasing focus on ensuring music fans have the widest library of music available on a short video platform in India to create fan-powered videos. Tips Music’s large catalogue of content spreading across languages and genres provides our users with access to amazing music to create immersive social experiences. These partnerships help artists grow their audiences and break songs across India.”

