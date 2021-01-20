‘The year 2020 taught us to introspect within and focus on what really matters’

Unlike our journey so far, the year 2020 has been unusual. It taught us to be grateful, to introspect within and to focus on what really matters - while adapting to the ‘new normal.’ We had our share of downfalls, but we bounced back stronger than before. The lockdown gave us a chance to pause and navigate through the crisis.

We, at Ventes Avenues, believe in associating with publishers who have scale, reach and add value to a client’s media mix. Apart from the mainstream American apps, only Chinese apps had the capability to achieve such a high volume of targeting. Since our inception 6 years ago, we have nurtured and strengthened our relationship with these publishers.

Our revenues for June 2020 were only 19% lower as compared to the previous year. The business was slow, but stable. On 29th June 2020, our world came crashing down. Not in our wildest dreams did we anticipate the Government of India to ban the use of Chinese apps. The entire foundation of our branding business became unstable - we lost nearly 75% of our main publishers.

While the world was fighting against a life-threatening pandemic, we were trying to decipher how to adapt, innovate and recoup. It was the perfect time to turn a crisis into an opportunity. The foremost step entailed collaborating with a fresh set of publishers. We forged partnerships with Vivo, WPS, PicsArt and Opera. Apart from having a unique audience reach, these publishers also had niche targeting capabilities.

However, we did not want to put all our eggs in one basket - thus, we parallelly started making developments within our other business segments. Our team worked round the clock to launch an In-house AdTech platform for the performance and branding business. To boost our programmatic offerings we entered into a strategic partnership with PubNative and Chocolate, which would cater to display and video offerings respectively. Apart from this, we are also working on launching Ventes AR, which will redefine the virtual AR customer experience for web and social media offerings. Ventes Avenues is also expanding globally - we have grown our mobile branding and audience solutions business in Indonesia and are also planning to tap into other international markets.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced us to break the past and reimagine our true potential. It taught us to focus on the important and not the urgent - to act, instead of react. Amidst all the uncertainty followed a ray of hope, which unleashed a plethora of opportunities for our company.

As we approach the New Year, we hope to strengthen our brand, while staying true to our core values. As quoted by Socrates, “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” Here's hoping for a bigger, brighter and safer 2021!

