Sri Lankan media baron Shri Rajamahendran is no more

Sri Lankan media baron and Chairman of the Capital Maharaja Group Shri Rajamahendran is no more.

He passed away in a Colombo Hospital this morning.

Shri Rajamahendran was a known media figure in the country. Speaking about his sudden demise Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director of SAB Group said, " Saddened to hear about the loss. He was a very close friend to our family."

