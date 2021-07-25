Sri Lankan media baron Shri Rajamahendran is no more
He passed away in a Colombo Hospital this morning.
Sri Lankan media baron and Chairman of the Capital Maharaja Group Shri Rajamahendran is no more.
He passed away in a Colombo Hospital this morning.
Shri Rajamahendran was a known media figure in the country. Speaking about his sudden demise Markand Adhikari, Chairman and Managing Director of SAB Group said, " Saddened to hear about the loss. He was a very close friend to our family."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube