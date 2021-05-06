One Digital Entertainment & Channel 2 Corporation invest in Digital 2 Sports

One Digital Entertainment has partnered with UAE based broadcast company, Channel 2 Corporation to invest in an interactive sports content Singapore-based company Digital2 Sports Pte Ltd. This partnership marks One Digital Entertainment’s new innings in the global sports investment ecosphere.

As part of this deal, Digital2 Sports has secured the exclusive audio rights for ICC's Tournaments including ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup – 2022 & 2023, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2021, ICC Champions Trophy, ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 for global territories and Asia Cup 2022 and IPL 2020/2021-2022 for select markets.

Digital2 Sports will concentrate its efforts towards building interactive content formats by bringing together sports personalities and sports enthusiasts from across the globe on a single platform and through live audio and podcast presentations. Digital2 Sports will work closely with OneDigital Entertainment to bring together digital platforms, content creators and brands to create diverse content opportunities which include not only live commentary of cricket matches but various on demand podcasts by onboarding various cricketers, digital influencers and celebrities. With the major investment and acquisitions announcements in the digital audio content space over the last few months by other leading digital platforms, Digital2 Sports will focus on playing a key role in building strategic content opportunities on the world stage of sports and paving a way for its peers in time to come.

"We found great synergies in Digital2 Sports as it's not only limited to cricket broadcasts but dives deeper into the sports ecosphere. This platform congregates all the industry experts from cricketers to industry veterans, to social media influencers and enthusiasts at one place for unrestricted exchange and amplification of information. We are quite excited with this investment along with Channel 2 Corporation and look forward to supporting Digital2 Sports together.” says Shabir Momin, Managing Director, One Digital Entertainment

“Cricket is one of the most passionate sports for zillions across the globe. We have been into the cricket broadcast business since 2005, this investment along with OneDigital Entertainment on Digital2 Sports is something that will take the game to the next level. Digital2 Sports is extending a dedicated wing for the fans where they can access their favorite sports’ community at one stop. It has streamlined the episodes, sessions, panels, contests etc keeping in mind to serve the premium content for the fans. We believe that this collaboration would be quite a treat for the fans ”, says Ajay Sethi, Chairman, Channel 2 Corporation.

Digital2 Sports Exclusive Audio Rights:

A) International Cricket Council (ICC) [Global & Exclusive)

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021, 2022

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2021

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2021a

ICC Champions Trophy

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2022

ICC Women's World T20 - 2023

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup - 2023

World Test Championship Final June 2020

B) Asia Cup - Except Middle East, North Africa, Djibouti, Chad and Somalia

Asia Cup 2022

Asia Cup Qualifier 2022

Emerging Asia Cup 2021 & 2023

U-19 Asia Cup 2020 & 2022

Women's Asia Cup 2020 & 2022

C) IPL 2020/2021-2022 (Global, barring Indian Sub-Continent)

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)