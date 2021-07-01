Ninan Thariyan bids adieu to DT Next

With a career of over four decades behind him, media veteran Ninan Thariyan, CEO, DT Next is retiring and bids adieu to the Daily Thanthi Group. His last day was June 30, 2021, and he leaves the company after a stint of over six years. He joined the Daily Thanthi Group to launch a new division as CEO. Under his leadership, the focus was on innovation and launching new initiatives including DT Next – the English language newspaper of the Group. Prior to this assignment, Thariyan worked at the Times Group for 35 years.

Speaking on his stint at Daily Thanthi he said, “I find a lot of similarities between TOI and Daily Thanthi. If TOI is an opinion maker for the country as a whole, Daily Thanthi is doing that role for the state of Tamil Nadu. Both are numero uno in their segments. Both are legacy media conglomerates. Daily Thanthi gave me the unique opportunity to create a newspaper brand right from the drawing board in an oligopoly market in Chennai with well-established brands. In TOI, we were pitted against a newspaper synonymous with newspapers in South India. In an industry where news is a commodity, differentiation of content is the key to create a market. We devised a product that ensured 50% hyper-local content in DT Next. I consider my tenure at Daily Thanthi as a period of rich learning experience.”

At Times Group, Thariyan was Vice President & Head Response at Chennai at The Times of India Group. He was responsible for revenue generation from Ad Sales, co-created Brand Activations, media-neutral communication solutions to advertisers and was responsible for revenue turnover of over Rs 300 crores from advertisers in Tamil Nadu region.

He played a vital role in the successful launch of TOI’s Chennai Edition followed by the rest of Tamil Nadu. He spearheaded the edition, making it profitable from year one and doubled advertising revenue in under four years. Reflecting on his long careerThariyan said, “I was fortunate to have joined the industry in the growth phase, enjoyed working through the maturity stage and faced the early challenges of the sunset phase, especially due to the digital orientation of the audience and the impact of the Covid pandemic. I have been a witness to the good times, bad times and changing times. I had the opportunity to work both in the US and in several key markets across India.”

Looking ahead, Thariyan will be based in Kerala and says, “I look forward to a peaceful retirement and enjoying quality time with family and pursue hobbies that I was unable to dedicate adequate time to so far. I will remain a curious reader and a keen observer of the emerging media. Instead of playing in the middle of the ground, it is time to enjoy watching the game and cheer the game-changing teams and their players as there is nothing permanent in this temporary world.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)