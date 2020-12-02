South dailies offer India's first & biggest digital ad package in southern languages

Dinamalar, Eenadu, Manorama Online and Prajavaninews media publishers have come together to form South Premium Publishers(SPP), India’s first and biggest ‘South languages digital advertising package'. This brings the top four dailies, renowned in their regions, to serve their digital advertisers collectively. Advertisers can advertise on the digital assets of these publications and reach out to their target audience in one go.

The South Premium Publishers (SPP) digital advertising package offers a stunning reach of 37 million unique visitors, with 715 million page views and an attractive average time spent of 3.36 to 8.09 minutes. In addition, the SPP digital advertising package delivers a stunning 3 Billion ad impressions per month. (Source: GA report, Combined Monthly Average, April 2020 – September 2020)

Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online

“South Premium Publishers offers advertisers credibility, digital brand safety and increased awareness, with more control and ease of access to premium digital inventory from all major publishers of South India. This is the only premium digital publishers’ network that delivers. We, at Manorama Online, are happy to be part of this pioneering platform in Indian Digital Publishing." says Mariam Mammen Mathew, CEO, Manorama Online.

The key differentiator of SPP one digital advertising package is that it offers a robust value proposition which makes a good business sense for the advertiser. Each digital advertiser will get a customised solution, derived from a deep understanding from the four media brands. The proposals will be competitive and compelling that begets serious consideration by clients which can target South India with a single RO.

L Adimoolam, Director - Business and Technical, Dinamalar

L Adimoolam, Director - Business and Technical, Dinamalar stated, “We are the market leader in Tamil Digital market. In 2019-20, of the total Indian AD market of 70k+ crores, 21% has been contributed by Digital. Given the current digital growth prospects its important that we give the best and the most convenient platform to the advertisers & agencies to connect with South Indian digital audiences. We are truly glad to form this consortium with all Premium Publishers in our market, which has a combined experience of 300 years. Now advertisers & ad agencies will be able to execute a South India campaign through a single point contact and 1 single RO at the best possible rates in the market. We have launched our consortium website, www.southpremiumpublishers.com, which has all essential information”.

The SPP digital advertising package caters to the audience that every brand wants to focus upon. 73% of the combined users are between 18-44 age group, from young purchasers to HNI’s, whose primary source is digital news.

Arpan Chatterjee, COO – Digital, TPML

Arpan Chatterjee, COO – Digital, TPML, the Publishers of Prajavani.net stated that “South Premium Publishers has its own uniqueness in enabling advertisers to target quality digital audience across South India through a single interface for brand and content campaigns. With more than 3 billion ad impressions every month to a very engaged audience in their own language, it is a strong value proposition from SPP. Prajavani is glad to be a part of SPP”.

The alliance offers flexible advertising packages with sales support across India with best in class media mix with CPD/CPM options. The digital advertisers can choose from roadblock ads, display banner ads and native advertising to reach their target group.

I Venkat, Director, Eenadu

Talking about the key idea behind this alliance, I Venkat, Director, Eenadu said, “Our group is known for Value Creation and Value Innovation. This combination is a step towards creating value for our esteemed digital advertisers. We need to recognize that the market dynamics are evolving, which demands innovation in our existing business model and collaboration is one of the solutions. This combination will help advertisers to reach out to Southern Indian premium digital audiences in a very credible, secure, and highly engaged environment".

With SPP offering a South India reach with one single advertising package, marketers have the perfect way to work a digital plan, that talks to South India.

For more information about South Premium Publishers (SPP), please visit:www.southpremiumpublishers.com