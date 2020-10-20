HUL posts 8.58% jump in net profit for Q2

The FMCG major’s sales stands at Rs 11,510 crore, up 15.89 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Oct 20, 2020 3:26 PM
HUL

Hindustan Unilever has reported an 8.58 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,974 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 against a net profit of Rs 1,818 crore in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Media reports have quoted HUL CMD Sanjiv Mehta as saying: "In the context of a challenging economic environment, our growth has been competitive and profitable. We continue to demonstrate execution prowess, agility, adaptability, resilience, and passion of our people."

