HT Media's FY22 revenue jumps 26% to Rs 1,678 crore

HT Media's total revenue for the fiscal ended 31st March 2022 has jumped 26% to Rs 1,678 crore from Rs 1,331 crore in the previous fiscal on the back of growth across all businesses. The company's EBITDA jumped 127% to Rs 204 crore from Rs 90 crore. The company swung into profit with Rs 19 crore net profit as against a net loss of Rs 65 crore.

For the quarter ended 31st March, total revenue grew 14% to Rs 456 crore from Rs 398 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA was down 19% to Rs 57 crore from Rs 70 crore. Net loss declined 21% to Rs 15 crore from Rs 19 crore.

"Against this backdrop, advertising revenue from our Print and Radio businesses, in the last quarter, has grown over last year, owing to sustained efforts of our teams and gradual improvement in the business environment. Circulation revenues too are on an upswing. Digital revenue grew handsomely. The full year, saw good growth in revenue across businesses and higher operating profit margins. In the current financial year, we hope to build on the momentum we saw last year and do even better across businesses. The external environment does pose some challenges, and we will be monitoring and adapting to these as events unfold. As always, we remain committed to providing credible and engaging news, information and entertainment content to our audience," said HT Media & Hindustan Media Ventures Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia.

The operating revenue from the print segment expanded 33% to Rs 1269 crore in FY22 from Rs 956 crore in FY21. Advertising revenue from the segment jumped 33% to Rs 950 crore from Rs 717 crore. Circulation revenue jumped 17% to Rs 211 crore from Rs 180 crore. Operating profit grew 30 times to Rs 120 crore from Rs 4 crore.



In Q4, the operating revenue from print rose 20% to Rs 357 crore from Rs 297 crore. Operating profit remains flat at Rs 43 crore. Ad revenue increased 6% to Rs 249 crore against Rs 233 crore. Circulation revenue was up 17% to Rs 56 crore from Rs 48 crore.



HT Media said that the ad revenue growth was led by both volume and yield. The circulation revenue was led by an increase in print order and realisation per copy for both English & Hindi. It also stated that the EBITDA came in at last year’s level despite higher newsprint prices for the quarter.



The company's ad revenue from the English news segment rose 46% to Rs 510 crore in FY22 from Rs 349 crore in FY21. In Q4, the ad revenue rose 12% to Rs 132 crore from Rs 118 crore. Circulation revenue for the fiscal registered a 130% jump to Rs 35 crore against Rs 15 crore. Circulation revenue zoomed 122% to Rs 12 crore from Rs 5 crore.



Ad revenue growth for Q4’22 and FY’22 improved on a YoY basis, led by both volume and yield, the company noted. During the quarter, categories such as Real Estate, Banking & Finance, FMCG, Education, and Entertainment grew while Retail, Industrial, and E-commerce remained subdued, it added.



The company's ad revenue from the Hindi print segment increased 20% YoY to Rs 441 crore from Rs 368 crore. In Q4, the ad revenue remained flat at Rs 117 crore as against Rs 116 crore. Circulation revenue increased 7% to Rs 176 crore from Rs 165 crore. Q4 revenue from the segment was up 4% to Rs 45 crore from Rs 43 crore.



Ad revenue growth for FY’22, the company said, improved on a YoY basis, led by both volume and yield. During the quarter, categories such as Retail, Banking & Finance, and Health & Fitness grew, while Auto, FMCG, and Education remained subdued



Operating revenue from radio surged by 37% to touch Rs 101 crore in FY22. Operating loss for the fiscal narrowed by 76% to Rs 15 crore. For Q4, the operating revenue rose 30% to Rs 31 crore. The company's radio was back in the black during the quarter with an operating profit of Rs 1 crore.

Digital revenue for the fiscal expanded by 47% to Rs 132 crore while operating loss fell 47% to Rs 1 crore. Quarterly operating revenue was up 16% to Rs 33 crore while operating loss came down by 31% to Rs 2 crore.

