GMR Group & BW Businessworld join hands to launch monthly publication - Aerocity Live

This collaboration with 20 plus communities of BW Businessworld aims to position Aerocity as a primary base for travellers

GMR Group, one of the largest private airport companies in India, has joined hands with the country’s leading business publication, BW Businessworld, to launch a new monthly publication–Aerocity Live.

Over the years, GMR Aerocity has become the go-to place for the connoisseurs of the good life. It offers a sustainable, smart, and resilient infrastructure with premium office spaces, world-class hospitality, 100+ world’s most exquisite F&B brands, and a vibrant urban environment, GMR Aerocity is not only a popular destination for the active & tasteful city dwellers, but it routinely gets a marquee mention in major travel itineraries for travellers coming to the capital.

Aerocity Live aims to become the voice of this bustling urban district that witnesses millions of footfalls every month.

Speaking on the launch of this monthly publication, Aman Kapoor, CEO, Land Development, GMR Group, said, “With an unparalleled mix of culture, art, events, exhibitions, conferencing facilities, GMR Aerocity continues to evolve and will keep adding rich and diverse engaging experiences. Celebrating this, GMR Group has collaborated with the 20 plus communities of BW Businessworld with the aim to position Aerocity as a primary base for travellers.”

“This publication will be a luxe guide to know where to eat and stay while in Aerocity New Delhi, by strategically positioning multimodal connectivity of the vicinity. By engaging with GMs, CFOs, CMOs of the various Aerocity tenants, the magazine will showcase key features of the hotels, their F&B experience and office spaces,” he added.

Speaking on this collaboration, Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld, said, “In modern cities, business communities form a vital and essential part of their entire being. It is pivotal to strategically position airports and transit hubs in such cities for imparting an appeal for both business and tourism in these cities. Being a leading business, leisure and entertainment destination in India, GMR Aerocity needed its own voice and Aerocity Live aims to become that.”

Modelled on the smart city concept by the GMR Group, GMR Aerocity boasts of futuristic offerings such as safe and walkable districts with multi-modal connectivity, open spaces, and modern amenities. Designed to ensure low environmental impact, it even encourages resource conservation.

