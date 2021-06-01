FWICE requests CM Uddhav Thackeray to allow M&E production work

Citing lakhs of artists who are rendered jobless in the lockdown, the association ensured proper adherence to the COVID SOPs in a letter written to the CM

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) wrote a letter on May 31, 2021, to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requesting the resumption of work in the M&E Industry.

FWICE wrote that there are lakhs of artists, workers, and technicians who are jobless for the past one and half years and that the only source of income for them is from the M&E Industry.

The letter was signed by Chief Advisor Ashoke Pandit and Sharad Shelar, President BN Tiwari, General Secretary Ashok Dubey, and Treasurer Gangeshwar Shrivastav.

“The announcement of the extension of the lockdown for another 15 days shall really be a setback for these deprived set of artists, workers and technicians and also the economy of the Industry. Not only the workers but the producers are also affected badly with huge investments already made into the running projects which have been to a standstill due to the unfortunate lockdown. We being the mother body of 32 different crafts of artists, workers and technicians of the industry have been receiving numerous calls from our members regarding their difficult survival conditions and requesting us to start the work of the Industry,” read the letter.

FWICE made a request CM to provide special permission for artists to resume the work. The association also ensured that there will be strict adherence to the SOPs guidelines issued by the Government especially for the M&E Industry.

Last month, the coordination committee of the media & entertainment industry also wrote to restart the entertainment industry from June 1.

The letter read: Now that your strenuous efforts are yielding results and cases in Maharashtra are seeing a downward trend, we once again renew our request. Our Media & Entertainment industry had wholeheartedly supported your fight against Covid and suffered hugely. In the light of the positive development on the COVID front, we once again reiterate our request that the Media & Entertainment industry may be restarted subject to the following voluntary conditions.

a. The industry may restart after 1st June 2021 when it is presumed the crisis will be under control.

b. The shooting and post-production will take place under a Bio-Bubble following a stringent SOP.

c. The shooting shall be restricted to only those locations which are fully gated and secured such as Film City, Bungalows in Madh & Malvani, secured places in Mira-Bhayander region, Naigaon and the outskirts of cities and villages under a Bio-Bubble mechanism.

d. All the crew members will be housed at the location with proper lodging & Boarding facilities. Only actors and senior technicians with their own four-wheeler shall be allowed to move out under strict scrutiny.

e. Weekly antigen tests and fortnightly RT-PCR tests will be done.

f. Many crew members are already vaccinated but simultaneous efforts will be made to vaccinate the entire industry under your various initiative. We are also willing to bear the cost of vaccination if a separate and exclusive facility is made available to us.

g. Film City management has already initiated a plan to house a vaccination centre in the Film City. The same should be please expedited.

They also mentioned that after the shootings resumed during the last unlock in June 2020, many a shoot were conducted in a bio-bubble and the results were very satisfactory with a total absence of COVID cases. After the break-the-chain announcement in April 2021, many shoots were re-located to Umbergaon, Silvasa, Daman, Varanasi, Lucknow, Delhi, and Hyderabad.

The letter also stated, “The shifting of locations entailed substantial cost to us yet, we pursued the same with the sole intention of providing livelihood to more than 10000 families in these difficult times. In the above favourable circumstances, we plead that the M& E industry may be allowed to restart under Bio-Bubble.”

