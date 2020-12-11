ZEE Biskope celebrates first anniversary with Bhojpuri DJ Night

Launched with a promise to be the one-stop, go-to destination for every Bhojpuri movie lover, Zee Biskope left no stones unturned in serving non-stop authentic Bhojpuri entertainment for its ardent viewers. Within a year, ZEE Biskope has been a game-changer in differentiation by continually curating viewer experience beyond just movies. Along with a stellar launch campaign, the brand has presented many category first initiatives including blockbuster premieres, curated movie festivals and novel viewer engagement drives throughout the year. Extending the legacy of novelty to its celebration of first anniversary, the channel yet again gives its viewers an opportunity to live their Bhojpuriyat to its unabashed best with their latest campaign Birthday Lahariya- Jug Jug Jiya Ho Channelwa from December 10. The revelry doesn’t end here as the channel has also curated a special movie line-up& a Bhojpuri DJ Night for its audiences on the birthday - December 21.

Birthday Lahariya, the week-long campaign will invite viewers to share videos of their creative birthday wishes for the channel on Whatsapp number 9169315016 between 10 – 17 December. Every 24 hours (Aanth Pahar), the channel will select one winner and the 8 winning videos will be featured on ZEE Biskope on 21 December. Winners will also receive the exclusive ZEE Biskope Anniversary Edition gift box. The engagement will further extend on social media where selected few from the top fans of ZEE Biskope’s Facebook page will be invited for an exclusive virtual Birthday Meet with a popular Bhojiwood celebrity.

Bringing in a hyperbolic dose of entertainment on its birthday, the channel will showcase a specially curated movie line-up Rishto Ka Safar featuring 4 blockbuster movies throughout the day. The morning band at 9 am will showcase Jaan Lebu Ka Ho featuring Pawan Singh & Monalisa followed by comedy king Manoj Tiger & Amrapali Dubey’s recent superhit Lagal Raha Batasha at 12 noon. The entertainment ride will continue with Parvarish featuring Yash Kumar, Amrapali Dubey & Ritesh Pandey at 3 pm and popular couple Nirahua& Amrapali Dubey’s blockbuster Nirahua Hindustani 3 in the prime time at 6 pm. Just when you think that’s the end for the day, the rollercoaster of authentic Bhojpuri entertainment will take a never seen before turn. ZEE Biskope will host a Birthday Partywith a 30-minute Bhojpuri DJ Night featuring DJ Vee at 9 pm that will make viewers groove with peppy Bhojpuri dance mixes mashed up with movie song visuals. While the DJ Night will get over on TV, it will continue on ZEE Biskope’s Facebook& Instagram pages between 9:30 – 10:30 pm.

On the occasion, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “ZEE Biskope’s journey to success has been exciting and exhilarating. It demonstrated strength in the Bhojpuri market by sharply deep diving into consumer centricity, up scaling in presentation of its curated content by bringing the Bhojpuriya soul to screen. Our idea is that in the Bhojpuri market, there is still a huge gap as to what you can curate for the viewers. ZEE Biskope’s vision ahead will hence be to remain very consumer-focused and a differentiator by offering curated movies, bands, and novel viewer engagement initiatives.”

Amarpreet Saini - Business Head, ZEE Bispoke & BIG Ganga, ZEEL said, “ZEE Biskope’s journey in the last one year has been a narrative of category firsts. Right from the organizing the biggest ever Bhojpuri movie screening in Bihar to the topically curated movie festivals and the innovative viewer engagement drives, the channel has brought novelty to the category. Offering curated content in an otherwise commoditized market, ZEE Biskope has redefined and reshaped the category. The response we received from our viewers also evidences their affinity towards the brand. We are motivated to carry on the legacy of novelty and curation as a way forward for the brand to remain as the Ultimate Bhojpuri Entertainer.”