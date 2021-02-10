YouTube & Ludo King are most trusted media brands among Indian kids: Ormax Survey 2021

YouTube has emerged as no. 1 most-trusted brand among Indian kids, with a brand trust score of 71%, followed by Ludo King - 65% and WhatsApp - 63%

Media consulting firm Ormax Media has released its latest report titled Ormax Brand Trust Survey 2021, which ranks media brands based on the trust they enjoy among Indian kids. The survey was conducted during December 2020 and January 2021, among kids in the 6-14 yrs. age group across 10 cities in India, who scored 44 media brands, across television, digital, social media, gaming, streaming and film exhibition, on the trust factor that brand holds for them.

YouTube has emerged as the No. 1 most-trusted brand among Indian kids, with a Brand Trust Score of 71%, followed by Ludo King (65%) and WhatsApp (63%). The top 5 ranks are all taken by digital brands, signifying the strong engagement digital media has built with kids in urban India.

Three online games (Ludo King, Subway Surfers & Garena Free Fire) feature in the top 5 list. With benefits ranging from entertainment and relaxation to social interaction and image projection, mobile gaming has emerged as the category with the strongest connect with kids in this report.

The top rank among TV channels belongs to the channel Hungama, which is followed by Hindi GEC SAB TV. Cartoon Network and Nick are the other two television brands in the top 10 list.

Commenting on the findings, Shailesh Kapoor, Founder & CEO - Ormax Media said: “This report is a decisive verdict on the growing resonance of digital media among urban Indian kids. A clean sweep of the top 5 positions by digital brands, ahead of legacy brands in the television space, would have been unthinkable even 2-3 years ago. Digital brands completely dominate the media landscape of older kids (10-14 yrs.) and boys, taking 8 and 7 of the top 10 positions respectively in these segments”.

The top 10 most-trusted media brands among Indian kids are:

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)