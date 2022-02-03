WPP, Amsterdam to be JDE Peet’s strategic creative partner

The appointment follows a competitive process that aimed to consolidate JDE Peet’s creative accounts into one operating model

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Feb 3, 2022 4:50 PM
WPP

JDE Peet's, a coffee and tea company, headquartered in Amsterdam, and home to global coffee and tea brands including  Jacobs, L’Or, Tassimo and Senseo, has selected a WPP team to be its strategic creative partner. 

The appointment follows a competitive process that aimed to consolidate JDE Peet’s creative accounts into one operating model and identify a partner that drives stronger  brand value powered by creative excellence. 

Operating from WPP’s Amsterdam Campus, a new bespoke team will bring together talent from across WPP including Design Bridge, which already has a long-standing  partnership with JDE Peet’s, and Wunderman Thompson, to align brand strategy and design with creative across more than 40 markets. 

The expanded partnership will optimise the full potential of JDE Peet’s brands through an accelerated creative-led global strategy, bringing to life its brands for consumers in both existing and emerging markets. The WPP team will work closely with JDE Peet’s to build distinctive omni-channel brand stories that are deeply rooted in JDE Peet’s rich heritage and are aligned with the company’s purpose as part of its long-term integrated communications strategy. 

Fiona Hughes, Chief Marketing Officer at JDE Peet’s, said: “WPP is a creative partner with global reach, strategic vision and the required growth mindset to enable us to reach our consumers in a more holistic way. Their compelling model of bringing together the best creative expertise into a client-centric team allows us to access the full range of its agencies’ capabilities and talent. JDE Peet’s brands are our biggest asset. The consolidation of our creative accounts combined with committed investments will continue to strengthen our brands, allowing us to connect with  consumers throughout the world.”  

Eric Kramer, WPP Country Manager for the Netherlands, said: “JDE Peet’s vision to drive brand value and growth through creativity is what WPP does best, and we’re  delighted to be appointed as the exclusive creative partner for its global brands. The expansion of our partnership is further proof of the power of our WPP Campuses to bring our people and resources together, and our ability to convene bespoke teams for clients from the breadth and depth of WPP’s talent. JDE was already one of our  largest and most important clients in the Netherlands, and we’re excited about  the opportunity to further grow our partnership and help unleash the full potential of  JDE Peet’s iconic brand portfolio.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Amsterdam Creative Wpp strategic partnership Internet advertising Internet advertising India Marketing Internet Marketing Marketing campaign Marketing ad internet Internet ad internet news marketing advertising India marketing India
Show comments
You May Also Like
extramarks

Extramarks becomes Official Learning Partner of Arsenal
2 hours ago

Emami

Emami consolidated revenue up 4% YoY at Rs 972 crore in Q3
4 hours ago

wrangler

Wrangler Denims calls for digital and creative pitch
11 hours ago